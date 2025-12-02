Lightbeam Appoints Former CrowdStrike Channel Leader Matthew Kelly to Drive Partner-First Strategy

"Every conversation we're having with our clients revolves around identity. Identity-aware data security is now a table stake for Presidio, and Lightbeam is delivering it." - Jim Finn, Vice President, Cyber Practice at Presidio Post this

During his tenure at CrowdStrike, Kelly built a channel organization that delivered more than $280 million in partner-sourced ARR, earning recognition as a CRN Channel Chief for three consecutive years. His appointment underscores Lightbeam's continued investment in its partner community and commitment to driving joint success through enablement, collaboration, and profitability.

Expanding the Partner Network

Under Kelly's leadership, Lightbeam will enhance its Partner First Program to include new enablement paths for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), and Technology Alliances. The program will emphasize simplified deal registration, co-marketing, co-branded campaigns, and certification opportunities for partners delivering Lightbeam's award-winning DSPM, privacy, and data governance solutions.

"Lightbeam is uniquely positioned at the intersection of data security, AI governance, and privacy automation," said Matthew Kelly, Director, Channel and Alliances. "Our goal is to empower partners with the tools, training, and trust they need to build profitable, long-term relationships with customers while helping them secure sensitive data at petabyte scale. Lightbeam's technology is disruptive, but our approach to partnership will always be collaborative."

Channel Momentum and Market Recognition

Lightbeam's identity-centric approach to Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and AI Data Governance continues to gain traction among partners and customers seeking unified solutions to secure sensitive data and comply with global regulations. The company's Data Identity Graph technology has become a key differentiator for partners delivering risk reduction, privacy automation, and least-privilege enforcement across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Partner Perspectives

"Lightbeam is gaining impressive traction in the DSPM market, and their investment in the partner ecosystem shows they're serious about scale," said Jim Finn, Vice President, Cyber Practice at Presidio. "Every conversation we're having with our clients revolves around identity. Identity-aware data security is now a table stake for Presidio, and Lightbeam is delivering it."

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam.ai is a pioneer in identity-centric data security and privacy automation. The company's platform helps organizations prevent breaches, reduce ransomware risks, and avoid regulatory penalties by unifying Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), privacy, and data governance. Powered by its patented Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured and unstructured environments, tying it to human identities and business context. This enables precise data governance, real-time access controls, and automated privacy workflows.

