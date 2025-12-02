Lightbeam Appoints Former CrowdStrike Channel Leader Matthew Kelly to Drive Partner-First Strategy

Lightbeam accelerates its next phase of growth with a seasoned channel executive focused on scaling enablement, co-marketing, and partner profitability.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbeam.ai, the pioneer in identity-centric data security, today announced the appointment of Matthew Kelly as Director, Channel and Alliances, marking a major investment in the company's commitment to building a world-class partner-first go-to-market strategy. Kelly, an award-winning cybersecurity channel executive with more than 15 years of experience leading partner ecosystems at CrowdStrike and McAfee, will be responsible for expanding Lightbeam's network of solution providers, technology alliances, and MSSP partners.
"Lightbeam's future growth depends on the strength of our partnerships," said Mike Gesnaldo, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightbeam. "As we continue to define the DSPM category and secure access to sensitive data, our partners are paramount to how customers adopt and scale identity-centric data security. Matthew's experience and leadership will play a key role in building a world-class partner ecosystem and driving mutual success."
During his tenure at CrowdStrike, Kelly built a channel organization that delivered more than $280 million in partner-sourced ARR, earning recognition as a CRN Channel Chief for three consecutive years. His appointment underscores Lightbeam's continued investment in its partner community and commitment to driving joint success through enablement, collaboration, and profitability.
Expanding the Partner Network
Under Kelly's leadership, Lightbeam will enhance its Partner First Program to include new enablement paths for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), and Technology Alliances. The program will emphasize simplified deal registration, co-marketing, co-branded campaigns, and certification opportunities for partners delivering Lightbeam's award-winning DSPM, privacy, and data governance solutions.
"Lightbeam is uniquely positioned at the intersection of data security, AI governance, and privacy automation," said Matthew Kelly, Director, Channel and Alliances. "Our goal is to empower partners with the tools, training, and trust they need to build profitable, long-term relationships with customers while helping them secure sensitive data at petabyte scale. Lightbeam's technology is disruptive, but our approach to partnership will always be collaborative."
Channel Momentum and Market Recognition
Lightbeam's identity-centric approach to Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and AI Data Governance continues to gain traction among partners and customers seeking unified solutions to secure sensitive data and comply with global regulations. The company's Data Identity Graph technology has become a key differentiator for partners delivering risk reduction, privacy automation, and least-privilege enforcement across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Partner Perspectives
"Lightbeam is gaining impressive traction in the DSPM market, and their investment in the partner ecosystem shows they're serious about scale," said Jim Finn, Vice President, Cyber Practice at Presidio. "Every conversation we're having with our clients revolves around identity. Identity-aware data security is now a table stake for Presidio, and Lightbeam is delivering it."
Partner Solutions Enabled by Lightbeam
- AI Security: Govern the use of generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, detect AI-driven data access risks, and prevent sensitive information exposure.
- Data Security Posture Management: Identify and remediate risks across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments.
- Access Governance: Enforce least-privilege access and automate permissions review.
- Privacy Operations: Automate DSRs, RoPAs, and consent management to streamline compliance.
- Data Classification: Improve accuracy and context awareness for sensitive data labeling.
- Breach and Ransomware Protection: Detect, contain, and remediate ransomware or data exfiltration activity.
- Data Retention and Minimization: Enforce retention policies and remove redundant or obsolete data.
- Insider Threat: Identify abnormal user behavior and prevent insider-driven data exposure.
About Lightbeam
Lightbeam.ai is a pioneer in identity-centric data security and privacy automation. The company's platform helps organizations prevent breaches, reduce ransomware risks, and avoid regulatory penalties by unifying Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), privacy, and data governance. Powered by its patented Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured and unstructured environments, tying it to human identities and business context. This enables precise data governance, real-time access controls, and automated privacy workflows.
For more information, visit www.lightbeam.ai
