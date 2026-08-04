Lightbeam Delivers the AI Data Control Layer Enterprises Need to Adopt AI Safely

"The biggest AI security risk is not the model. It is the sensitive data AI can reach, use, and expose." - Himanshu Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightbeam Post this

AI adoption has moved faster than most security and governance programs can support. Employees use personal AI accounts. Copilots inherit broad enterprise permissions. AI agents are beginning to retrieve, summarize, and act on enterprise information at machine speed. For CISOs, the urgent question is no longer whether the business will use AI. It is whether security can show what sensitive data AI can reach, whose data is exposed, and what controls are actually working.

According to Gartner®, "Those failing to manage AI risks experience project failures, underperformance, and compromised data. Inaccurate, unethical/unintended AI outcomes, and interference from malicious actors can result in financial and reputational loss, liability, and social harm. AI underperformance can also lead to poor business decisions and uncontrolled costs."*

AI Guardrails for Enterprise Data

Apply AI Data Security Policies: Approving an AI tool is not the same as controlling the data it can use. Lightbeam classifies, labels, and controls sensitive data so approved AI tools use the right data safely. Security teams can apply AI-specific policies to sensitive attributes such as Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, confidential contracts, source code, merger and acquisition terms, and non-public financial data.

Enforce Least Privilege AI Access: AI often starts with permissions the organization already granted, then amplifies them through faster retrieval, summarization, and recombination across systems. Lightbeam maps AI tools, copilots, agents, applications, and third-party SaaS AI to the sensitive data they can reach, then helps security teams identify and remediate excessive access before AI turns quiet oversharing into active exposure.

Govern AI Use and Risk: Lightbeam helps organizations move from written AI policies to operational AI governance. Security, privacy, and governance teams can see which AI tools are being used, which prompts and responses involving sensitive data, which users or departments create risk, what policies were triggered, what actions were taken, and how risk was reduced. Every block, user warning, redaction, allow decision, access review, and remediation action is recorded for investigation, audit, legal, privacy, and board reporting.

Secure Shadow AI: Employees do not stop trying to get work done because a tool has not been approved. They open a personal ChatGPT account, paste in a contract, and move on, invisible to security. Lightbeam's AI Gateway inspects prompts, responses, files, and attachments as they move to or from GenAI tools, whether sanctioned or unsanctioned. When the destination is not approved or the data violates policy, Lightbeam can block the interaction, redact sensitive values, coach the user, or allow and audit the activity. Lightbeam discovers unauthorized AI use and blocks sensitive data from flowing into unsanctioned GenAI tools, copilots, and AI applications.

Lightbeam is differentiated by connecting these guardrails to the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph. Many tools can monitor prompts, applications, or model posture. Lightbeam understands whose sensitive data is involved, who or what can access it, why it exists, how sensitive it is, and what action should be taken. A pattern-matching tool may flag a credit card number in a prompt, and Lightbeam can understand that the card belongs to a specific customer, that the file carrying it was overshared, and that an AI tool just retrieved it. That context turns detection into a decision: block, redact, educate the user, allow, remediate, or audit.

Availability

The new Lightbeam AI Data Security capabilities are available immediately. To learn more or request a demo, visit lightbeam.ai.

Additional Resources

Source

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Security Technologies, 2026, Andrew Bales, 23 June 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is an AI Data Security platform that provides AI Guardrails for Enterprise Data, helping organizations control what sensitive data AI can reach, use, and expose. Powered by the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam maps sensitive data to identity, access, business context, policy, and risk so teams can stop shadow AI, enforce least privilege access, reduce data exposure, automate privacy workflows, and prove controls are working. Lightbeam helps enterprises safely adopt GenAI, copilots, SaaS AI, and agents while protecting the people and businesses behind the data.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Seth Knox, Lightbeam, 1 650-224-8706, [email protected], lightbeam.ai

SOURCE Lightbeam