LightBeam Introduces Industry's first AI Data Governance Service in Partnership with DesigningPrivacy

"When software solutions which can get to the origin of data and uncover bias are very few and far between, LightBeam shines as a leader of its peers." – Amalia Barthel, founder of Designing Privacy.

The VerifAI service leverages LightBeam's unique and patented entity resolution technology to help organizations better understand the characteristics of data sets they are using to train their AI models. For example, given a data set, VerifAI can answer the following risks-related questions:

Is personal/customer/sensitive data being used to train AI models?

Has necessary consent in place before anyone's data is used?

Is the data being used biased in any way? E.g. does the data over-represent a certain gender, income group, geographical cohort, race etc.

If so, does that data set represent the people who will be served by the AI solution?

Is data getting exfiltrated or exposed as part of the AI service usage?

By leveraging the VerifAI service, organizations can innovate using AI without the need to focus on things like AI Policy creation, governance models or Risk Management Frameworks, providing assurance about the data and algorithms used.

"Adoption of Artificial Intelligence cannot solely rely on good governance but on the ability for deep verification of data provenance and potential harms," said Amalia Barthel, founder of Designing Privacy. "In this new era, 'Trust but deep VerifAI' is the only way organizations can truly benefit from deploying AI fueled technologies. When software solutions which can get to the origin of data and uncover bias are very few and far between, LightBeam shines as a leader of its peers."

LightBeam Breach Response Service

LightBeam also released its new Breach Response service, which enables organizations to assess exposure, and execute on their response strategy quickly and efficiently. In the event of a data exposure, a timely response is paramount. Many stakeholders and executives may be handling a breach event for the first time, which can lead to overreaction internally, and under-communication externally, leading to fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

The LightBeam Breach Response service helps organizations address three critical areas of a breach response plan:

Breach Perimeter Assessment - Quickly catalog the extent to which your sensitive data has been compromised or exposed.

Breach Identity Assessment - Leveraging a patented algorithm, LightBeam automatically catalogs the identities of people (customers, students, patients, employees, partners) whose data may have been compromised.

Targeted Breach Notification - Leveraging the identity catalog, customers can send targeted breach notifications to specific individuals, and offer custom remedial actions.

At a stressful time like a data exposure event, LightBeam offers a repeatable template that works in conjunction with existing incident response plans. A mutual NDA maintains the confidentiality of all information exchanged. LightBeam personnel work on a need-to-know basis closely with customers. The LightBeam technology can be ready to use within minutes, with complete residency of data and metadata within customers' own networks, aligned with the zero trust principles for data protection.

"Understanding the exposure radius of a breach is critical in incident response," said Kush Sharma, Founder, KnightSpectre. "Having the ability to rapidly identify compromised sensitive data and related identities through LightBeam.ai, reduces remediation costs and improves transparency."

"LightBeam's new Breach Response service empowers organizations to swiftly assess their exposure and execute their response strategies with precision," said Himanshu Shukla, Co-founder/CEO of LightBeam.ai. "During a data breach, a timely and well-coordinated response is crucial. Our service mitigates the risk of internal overreaction and external under-communication, which often leads to fear, uncertainty, and doubt. By providing comprehensive breach perimeter and identity assessments, along with targeted breach notifications, LightBeam offers a robust and repeatable template that integrates seamlessly with existing incident response plans."

LightBeam Breach Response Service and LightBeam VerifAI AI Governance are both generally available now. Customers can request additional information by sending an email to [email protected].

Meet the LightBeam team at IAPP Privacy Symposium in Toronto from June 10-11, 2024 to discuss your AI governance and data privacy requirements. The LightBeam team is also proud to participate in Operation Defend the North, a siberX event happening in Toronto between June 10-12, 2024.

About LightBeam

LightBeam.ai, the zero trust data protection leader, converges data security, privacy, and AI governance, so businesses can secure their data across cloud, SaaS and on-prem locations. Leveraging generative AI, LightBeam ties together sensitive data cataloging, control, and compliance across structured (databases), unstructured (file repositories), and semi-structured (ticketing systems) applications. LightBeam enables you to start down the road of your zero trust data protection journey. LightBeam is on a mission to create a secure privacy-first world.

