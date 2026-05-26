Lightbeam Introduces PrivilegeIQ to Bring Zero Standing Privilege to Identity-Centric Data Security

"When sensitive data is open to too many users for too long, attackers and insiders have more paths to exploit, and organizations face higher breach costs. PrivilegeIQ helps reduce that risk by automating least privilege and zero standing privilege across enterprise data." Post this

According to Gartner®, "In addition to the problem of excess privileges (that is, people having more privileges than necessary), accounts have standing privileges (that is, people having privileges when they don't actively need them). Their combination exposes an organization to higher levels of risk should any of these accounts be compromised or misused."

Lightbeam PrivilegeIQ applies these principles to the data layer by automatically finding and removing open access across enterprise data. The Spring Release focuses on one of the most common and urgent access governance problems: broad permissions that expose data to more users than necessary. PrivilegeIQ identifies open access, evaluates usage patterns, removes unnecessary permissions, preserves access for active users, and records every action for access review and audit evidence.

"Every unnecessary permission expands the blast radius of a breach," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of Lightbeam. "When sensitive data is open to too many users for too long, attackers and insiders have more paths to exploit, and organizations face higher breach costs. PrivilegeIQ helps reduce that risk by automating least privilege and zero standing privilege across enterprise data."

Lightbeam Spring Release 2026 highlights

The Lightbeam Spring Release helps organizations automate least privilege access, classify smarter, respond faster, and operate with confidence through:

PrivilegeIQ: Brings Zero Standing Privilege to enterprise data by automatically finding and removing open access, reducing excessive privileges, and moving toward just-enough and just-in-time access governance.

Smart Classify: Uses AI to group similar documents by structure and context and apply classification templates at scale.

Operational Visibility and SIEM Integration: Provides real-time platform health visibility and forwards Lightbeam audit logs to Splunk, Datadog, and CRIBL.

PIA Dashboard and Residual Risk: Gives privacy teams a centralized view of privacy impact assessments, risk levels, completion status, and residual exposure.

Data Subject Request (DSR) JIRA Integration: Creates and syncs JIRA tickets from Lightbeam DSR workflows to reduce manual handoffs between privacy, engineering, and operations teams.

Availability

The Lightbeam Spring Release 2026 is available immediately. To learn more or request a demo, visit lightbeam.ai.

Additional resources

Source: Gartner Report, Reduce Risk Through a Just-in-Time Approach to PAM, Paul Mezzera, Nayara Sangiorgio, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Felix Gaehtgens, 11 April 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is an identity-centric data security platform that reduces breach risks, ransomware costs, and regulatory penalties by unifying DSPM, privacy, and governance. Powered by the Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam discovers, classifies, and maps data across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured sources, linking it to identity, access, and business context. This enables organizations to enforce governance policies, automate privacy workflows, improve access governance, and reduce risk through precise remediation.

Media contact

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Media Contact

Lightbeam, Lightbeam, 1 650-224-8706, [email protected], lightbeam.ai

SOURCE Lightbeam