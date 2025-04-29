LightBeam Launches AI-Powered Risk Scoring to Better Visualize Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Risk Density Visualization Helps Organizations to Prioritize Remediation Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the RSA Conference 2025, LightBeam.ai, the identity-centric data security platform, today announced the release of dynamic risk scoring capabilities that helps organizations visualize the concentration and severity of risk across cloud, Saas, and on-premises data repositories, a major enhancement to its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) offering.

As data proliferates across cloud and SaaS systems, organizations face growing challenges in assessing risk consistently. The LightBeam Risk Scoring framework provides a unified, AI-driven metric that evaluates the real-world security posture of sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources. By analyzing content, identity, and access patterns, it delivers contextual risk and density scores—helping security teams prioritize remediation efforts and measure progress over time.

"Risk scoring is one of the most powerful tools we can offer our customers," said Priyadarshi Prasad, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at LightBeam. "By giving security, privacy, and compliance teams a way to measure and monitor data risk across their entire environment, we're helping them reduce exposure, improve operational efficiency, and make smarter decisions about where to invest their resources."

The new Risk Scoring engine integrates tightly with the patented LightBeam Data Identity Graph, mapping sensitive data to human identities and business context. Customers can now sort and filter by highest-risk files, automate access revocation when thresholds are exceeded, and visualize their security posture over time. These insights accelerate incident response, streamline audits, and support strategic risk reduction initiatives.

Availability

The Risk Scoring capabilities are available now to all LightBeam customers as part of the LightBeam spring 2025 release. For more details or to request a demonstration, visit www.lightbeam.ai.

RSA attendees can see the risk scoring capabilities in action and explore LightBeam's full DSPM solution by visiting booth #5370 in the North Hall.

