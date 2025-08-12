LightBeam Locks Down Copilot as New Front in Ransomware and Insider Risk Emerges

"Security leaders need visibility into what Copilot is surfacing, and they need the ability to stop dangerous behaviors before sensitive data is wiped, exposed, or weaponized. That's exactly what we've built." Post this

The LightBeam solution secures Microsoft Copilot by providing real-time visibility into sensitive data accessed by AI agents and stopping high-risk behaviors before damage occurs. As Copilot use grows, insiders and attackers are exploiting it to move, delete, or exfiltrate sensitive data. LightBeam combines Copilot discovery, identity-centric user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA), ransomware protection, and automated remediation to help organizations govern AI access and reduce risk in increasingly complex data environments.

According to Gartner®, "By 2026, enterprises combining GenAI with an integrated platforms-based architecture in security behavior and culture programs will experience 40% fewer employee-driven cybersecurity incidents."*

AI-Fueled Risk Requires Identity-Centric Data Security Defenses

The LightBeam Summer 2025 Release is available immediately and includes:

Copilot Sensitive Data Governance – Monitor Copilot prompts, responses, and file access in real time to safeguard regulated data and prevent AI-driven exposure.

Ransomware Protection – Instantly detect and contain mass encryption or deletion events triggered by insiders or AI agents, with single-click rollback to prevent lasting damage.

User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) – Surface high-risk behavior from users, service accounts, or Copilot sessions using identity-aware analytics that prioritize intent and data sensitivity.

Access Review Automation – Continuously validate and remediate file access across SharePoint, Teams, Google Drive, and SMB shares, ensuring every permission is provably correct.

"Generative AI tools like Copilot are changing how employees interact with data, but they're also opening the door to a new class of risks," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of LightBeam. "Security leaders need visibility into what Copilot is surfacing, and they need the ability to stop dangerous behaviors before sensitive data is wiped, exposed, or weaponized. That's exactly what we've built."

About LightBeam

LightBeam.ai is a pioneer in identity-centric data security and privacy automation. The company's platform helps organizations prevent breaches, reduce ransomware risks, and avoid regulatory penalties by unifying Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), privacy, and data governance. Powered by its patented Data Identity Graph technology, LightBeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured and unstructured environments, tying it to human identities and business context. This enables precise data governance, real-time access controls, and automated privacy workflows. To learn more, visit www.lightbeam.ai.

*Gartner, "Top Trends in Cybersecurity, 2025," Richard Addiscott, December 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

