LightBeam Named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security Technologies, 2025

We believe that this recognition highlights the growing need for intelligent, context-aware classification to support modern data security and privacy initiatives. Unlike traditional tools, the patented LightBeam Data Identity Graph enables customers to accurately classify sensitive data based on identity, business context, and access patterns, reducing operational overhead while improving accuracy, automation, and compliance.

"I believe being recognized in four separate Gartner Hype Cycles is validation that identity-aware data classification is foundational to how enterprises manage risk in today's AI-driven world," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of LightBeam.ai. "We're proud to lead the way in helping customers reduce breach risks and meet privacy obligations through AI-powered data discovery, classification, and risk reduction."

By enabling visibility into "who has access to whose data," LightBeam allows organizations to control data exposure, streamline privacy operations, and reduce the cost and complexity of securing sensitive information across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem environments.

The LightBeam platform unifies multiple data security, privacy, and governance Gartner-recognized categories, including:

Data Classification

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Data Access Governance (DAG)

AI Security Posture Management (AI SPM)

AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM)

Data Breach Response

Data Discovery

Data Security Platforms

Privacy Management Tools

Privacy Impact Assessments

Privacy by Design

About LightBeam

LightBeam is an identity-centric data security platform that helps organizations identify, classify, and secure sensitive data while automating privacy compliance. The platform brings together Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), governance, and privacy operations into a single, AI-powered solution. LightBeam's patented Data Identity Graph maps sensitive data to people and context, enabling businesses to proactively reduce risk, enforce least privilege, and respond faster to regulatory obligations. LightBeam is trusted by customers across highly regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology. To learn more, visit www.lightbeam.ai.

