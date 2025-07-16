LightBeam Named in Privacy Management Software Landscape, Q2 2025 by Independent Research Firm

Our platform empowers privacy teams to meet global compliance requirements with precision, speed, and clarity—turning data security and privacy into a sustainable business advantage." - Himanshu Shukla, CEO and co-founder of LightBeam. Post this

The patented LightBeam Data Identity Graph technology allows organizations to discover and classify sensitive data—structured, unstructured, or semi-structured—and link it to the business context and human identity behind the data. This enables organizations to automate Data Subject Requests (DSRs), Consent, RoPA, and Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs) with greater speed and accuracy. The platform also enforces precise access governance and continuously monitors for privacy violations or excessive access that introduces breach risks.

About LightBeam.ai

LightBeam.ai is a pioneer in identity-centric data security and privacy automation. The company's platform helps organizations prevent breaches, reduce ransomware risks, and avoid regulatory penalties by unifying Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), privacy, and data governance. Powered by its patented Data Identity Graph technology, LightBeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured and unstructured environments, tying it to human identities and business context. This enables precise data governance, real-time access controls, and automated privacy workflows. To learn more, visit www.lightbeam.ai.

