Lightbeam Recognized in Data Security Platforms Landscape as AI Data Security Becomes Critical to Enterprise AI Adoption

"By putting guardrails around enterprise data, Lightbeam gives organizations a practical way to embrace GenAI, copilots, and agents while maintaining control of sensitive information." - Himanshu Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Lightbeam Post this

"Enterprises want to move faster with AI, but they need confidence that AI is using the right data for the right business purpose," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Lightbeam. "Lightbeam gives organizations the data context and guardrails they need to adopt AI more quickly, securely, and with greater confidence."

Lightbeam helps organizations accelerate AI adoption by providing AI Guardrails for Enterprise Data. The Lightbeam platform discovers and classifies sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments and connects that data to identity, access, business context, policy, and risk through the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph.

Lightbeam extends that context into AI interactions, helping organizations:

Enable employees to use GenAI tools with confidence by applying data security policies to secure AI interactions.

Inspect AI prompts, files, responses, and attachments in real time and apply the appropriate policy action based on data sensitivity and business context.

Give copilots, applications, and AI agents appropriate access to the data they need while reducing unnecessary risk.

Apply consistent guardrails across AI use cases while maintaining visibility and auditability for security, privacy, and compliance teams.

Automate remediation and policy enforcement so organizations can scale AI adoption without creating additional manual security work.

"AI security should help the business move faster, not become another barrier to adoption," Shukla said. "By putting guardrails around enterprise data, Lightbeam gives organizations a practical way to embrace GenAI, copilots, and agents while maintaining control of sensitive information."

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is an AI Data Security platform that provides AI Guardrails for Enterprise Data, helping organizations safely adopt AI and move faster with GenAI, copilots, SaaS AI, and autonomous agents. Powered by the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam maps sensitive data to identity, access, business context, policy, and risk so organizations can secure AI interactions, enforce purpose-based and least-privilege access, automate policy enforcement, and confidently expand AI use across the enterprise. Lightbeam enables businesses to accelerate AI innovation while maintaining control of their most sensitive data.

To learn more, visit www.lightbeam.ai

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Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore, Lightbeam, 1 650-224-8706, [email protected], lightbeam.ai

SOURCE Lightbeam