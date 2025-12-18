Lightbeam Recognized in Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification Solutions Landscape, Q4 2025 Report

Lightbeam included in a new report examining vendors providing sensitive data discovery and classification capabilities.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbeam announced inclusion in "The Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification Solutions Landscape, Q4 2025," a recent overview from Forrester that examines vendors providing sensitive data discovery and classification capabilities.
Lightbeam delivers an identity-centric data security platform that unifies discovery, classification, privacy, and governance. Security and privacy teams gain precise visibility into whose data they hold, where it resides, and who has access. This approach helps reduce breach risk, lower compliance cost, and streamline remediation across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data sources.
"Enterprises continue to face growing pressure to understand and control sensitive data across rapidly expanding data estates," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of Lightbeam. "Our inclusion in this market overview reinforces the growing need for identity-centric data security and governance. Lightbeam helps customers move beyond traditional classification toward a unified model that improves accuracy, automates compliance work, and provides clearer insight into risk."
The platform is powered by the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, which links sensitive attributes to individuals and business context. Organizations use this capability to enforce least-privilege access, automate privacy tasks, and minimize exposure from shadow data. Customers across financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology rely on Lightbeam to improve data security posture, prepare for audits, streamline privacy operations, and reduce operational cost.
About Lightbeam
Lightbeam is an identity-centric data security platform that reduces breach risks, ransomware costs, and regulatory penalties by unifying data security posture management (DSPM), privacy, and governance. Powered by patented Data Identity Graph technology, Lightbeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured sources, including shadow data, and links it to human identities and business context. This visibility helps organizations enforce data access policies, automate privacy workflows such as DSR, RoPA, and consent, and reduce risk through precise redaction, archival, deletion, and access governance. Lightbeam enables customers to simplify data security and protect privacy without slowing down the business. Learn more at www.lightbeam.ai.
