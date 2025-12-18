Lightbeam Recognized in Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification Solutions Landscape, Q4 2025 Report

"Lightbeam helps customers move beyond traditional classification toward a unified model that improves accuracy, automates compliance work, and provides clearer insight into risk." - Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Lightbeam Post this

"Enterprises continue to face growing pressure to understand and control sensitive data across rapidly expanding data estates," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of Lightbeam. "Our inclusion in this market overview reinforces the growing need for identity-centric data security and governance. Lightbeam helps customers move beyond traditional classification toward a unified model that improves accuracy, automates compliance work, and provides clearer insight into risk."

The platform is powered by the patented Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, which links sensitive attributes to individuals and business context. Organizations use this capability to enforce least-privilege access, automate privacy tasks, and minimize exposure from shadow data. Customers across financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology rely on Lightbeam to improve data security posture, prepare for audits, streamline privacy operations, and reduce operational cost.

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is an identity-centric data security platform that reduces breach risks, ransomware costs, and regulatory penalties by unifying data security posture management (DSPM), privacy, and governance. Powered by patented Data Identity Graph technology, Lightbeam discovers and maps sensitive data across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured sources, including shadow data, and links it to human identities and business context. This visibility helps organizations enforce data access policies, automate privacy workflows such as DSR, RoPA, and consent, and reduce risk through precise redaction, archival, deletion, and access governance. Lightbeam enables customers to simplify data security and protect privacy without slowing down the business. Learn more at www.lightbeam.ai.

Forrester citation and disclaimer

This news release references "The Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification Solutions Landscape, Q4 2025," published by Forrester. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

Media Contact

