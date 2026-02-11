Lightbeam Winter Release 2026 Reduces Data Risk and Accelerates Audit Readiness with Data Security Governance

"Data security governance fails when it stops at discovery and never reaches execution. This release turns governance into an operational system that reduces risk without slowing down the business." - Himanshu Shukla, CEO of Lightbeam Post this

Winter Release 2026 highlights

The Winter Release 2026 helps teams operationalize data security governance with measurable controls and repeatable execution, including:

Data security governance for Salesforce and Amazon S3: Effective access insights help teams identify over-permissioned access and overexposure, prioritize remediation, and support least-privilege and audit requirements.

Workflow-driven policy creation: Structured policy creation workflows simplify complex policy creation into easy to build workflows.

Minimization and label-driven governance: Duplicate file and stale file controls reduce exposure and shrink audit scope, while Microsoft Purview label alignment supports consistent retention and defensible handling.

"Data security governance fails when it stops at discovery and never reaches execution," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of Lightbeam. "With the Winter Release 2026, Lightbeam helps teams measure effective access in systems like Salesforce and Amazon S3, run repeatable access reviews, and reduce exposure through defensible minimization actions. This release turns governance into an operational system that reduces risk without slowing down the business."

Availability

The Lightbeam Winter Release 2026 will be available in February 2026. To see the new capabilities, request a demo or register for the Winter Release webinar at lightbeam.ai.

Additional resources

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam helps security, privacy, and governance teams discover sensitive data, understand who it belongs to, and operationalize controls that reduce risk across modern data estates. Built on the Lightbeam Data Identity Graph, Lightbeam connects data to the people and business context behind it to power governance workflows, compliance evidence, and defensible minimization at scale. Learn more at lightbeam.ai.

Gartner disclaimer and trademark notice

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

1 Gartner, 4 Steps to Accelerate Adoption of Data Security Governance, Brian Lowans, Joerg Fritsch, Andrew Bales, 8 November 2024, ID G00821491.

Media Contact

Wes Kennedy, LightBeam, 1 650-224-8706, [email protected], lightbeam.ai

SOURCE LightBeam