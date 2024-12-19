LightBeam.ai Expands Identity-Centric Data Security Footprint with Availability on Dropbox App Center and Salesforce AppExchange

"This integration gives Dropbox users an efficient, comprehensive solution to implement identity-centric data protection at scale, enhancing both security and productivity across their organizations." - Donald Tucker, Head of Corporate Development and Ventures at Dropbox. Post this

Identity-Centric Data Security for Dropbox Customers

By continuing to build on the partnership, LightBeam makes it simpler for enterprises to onboard their Dropbox data into its comprehensive data security platform. Although LightBeam has supported Dropbox environments for some time, its new marketplace availability further reduces friction in the setup process. Once connected, organizations can easily identify, classify, and protect sensitive information across individual, team, and shared folders. Leveraging context aware artificial intelligence, LightBeam detects personal, proprietary and regulated data within files, documents, databases and images, enables automated file labeling, access enforcement and policy based automatic remediation. LightBeam's unique Data Identity Graph maps data fragments back to individual entities ensuring compliance with PCI, GLBA, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and similar regulations.

"We're excited to have LightBeam now accessible through the Dropbox App Center," said Donald Tucker, Head of Corporate Development and Ventures at Dropbox. "LightBeam's innovative approach to securing and governing sensitive data aligns with Dropbox's own approach to privacy and security. This integration gives Dropbox users an efficient, comprehensive solution to implement identity-centric data protection at scale, enhancing both security and productivity across their organizations."

Identity-Centric Data Security for Salesforce Customers

Similarly, LightBeam discovers, classifies and helps secure Salesforce data with its official listing on the Salesforce AppExchange. This enables customers to more quickly integrate sensitive CRM records including tickets, contacts, attachments amongst other objects into a unified data protection framework. LightBeam bolsters data sovereignty, minimizes risk, and simplifies data subject rights (DSR) management without disrupting ongoing CRM workflows.

Unparalleled Accuracy Through Comprehensive Cross-Referencing

Beyond Dropbox and Salesforce, LightBeam's platform cross-references sensitive data across a multitude of applications - file shares, messaging systems, data lakes - to ensure unparalleled accuracy in discovery, classification, and labeling. This holistic approach provides a unified understanding of the customer's data landscape, empowering organizations to apply zero trust principles consistently, confidently enforce data access policies, and streamline compliance efforts.

Safeguard your sensitive data right where you use it—across Dropbox, Salesforce, and hundreds of other data sources. With LightBeam's identity-centric platform, you'll gain instant clarity into what data you have, where it resides, and whose information it holds. Enforce policies seamlessly, ensure compliance, and maintain a zero trust posture wherever your data lives.

About LightBeam

LightBeam.ai converges data security, privacy, and governance, enabling businesses to secure their data, remediate access risks, and comply with regulations with a single sensitive data platform. LightBeam ties together sensitive data across cloud, SaaS and on-prem locations covering structured (databases), unstructured (file repositories), and semi-structured applications. LightBeam enables you to start down the road of your zero trust data protection journey.

