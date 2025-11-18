Lightbeam.ai Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025

Lightbeam.ai has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53068725, November 2025)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbeam.ai today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53068725, November 2025). The report evaluates providers that help organizations meet growing global privacy obligations through automated governance, data discovery, and compliance workflows.

As enterprises expand their use of cloud applications, AI tools, and cross-functional data sharing, privacy leaders face increasing pressure to maintain compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, GLBA, and emerging AI-specific laws. Organizations need modern solutions that bring accuracy, automation, and identity-aware context to privacy operations at scale.

"Organizations continue to struggle with fragmented privacy workflows, incomplete data inventories, and a lack of visibility into how sensitive information moves across SaaS, cloud, and collaboration platforms," said Himanshu Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightbeam. "We believe being recognized in the IDC MarketScape reinforces the work we're doing to simplify privacy compliance with identity-aware intelligence, contextual data classification, and automation that reduces operational burden for privacy, security, and compliance teams."

Lightbeam's identity-centric platform converges Data Security, Privacy, and Governance, helping organizations maintain continuous compliance across both structured and unstructured data environments. With Lightbeam, enterprises can automate core privacy tasks, including Data Subject Requests (DSR), Record of Processing Activities (RoPA), Consent Management, and Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs), while ensuring sensitive data is properly identified, classified, protected, and governed.

Lightbeam's patented Data Identity Graph gives enterprises a unified view of sensitive data, linking each data attribute to the real human identity it represents. This unique capability enables organizations to satisfy regulatory requirements more accurately and at lower cost by correlating whose data they hold, where it resides, who can access it, and how it is being processed.

Lightbeam privacy and compliance capabilities include:

Automated Data Subject Requests (DSR) and Right-to-Be-Forgotten workflows that accelerate response times and reduce manual investigation effort.

PIAs and RoPA reporting with continuously updated data inventories across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments.

Accurate, contextual data discovery and classification powered by identity-aware contextual AI.

Consent and preference management integrated across multiple geographies and systems.

Data retention and minimization enforcement to ensure proper archival or deletion of sensitive PII and PHI data.

Support across major global regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, GLBA, PCI DSS, SOX, and emerging AI governance requirements.

Supporting privacy leaders amid rapid regulatory change

Lightbeam helps organizations meet growing obligations around transparency, individual rights, data minimization, lawful processing, cross-border data flows, and AI governance. As new privacy and AI regulations accelerate, Lightbeam provides the automation and visibility necessary to maintain compliance without adding operational complexity or increasing the burden on privacy teams.

Learn More

To learn how Lightbeam can help your organization automate privacy compliance and strengthen data governance, visit: https://www.lightbeam.ai/solutions/use-cases/privacy-operations/

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is an identity-centric data security platform that reduces breach risks, ransomware costs, and regulatory penalties by unifying DSPM, privacy, and governance. Powered by patented Data Identity Graph technology, Lightbeam discovers and maps sensitive data, including shadow data, across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured sources, enabling precise governance, automated privacy workflows, and stronger protection for sensitive information.

For more information, visit www.lightbeam.ai

Media Contact

Wes Kennedy, Lightbeam, 1 1 650-224-8706, [email protected], lightbeam.ai

SOURCE Lightbeam