Lightbridge Academy Announces 7-unit Franchise Deal in Orlando, Bringing High-Quality Early Child Care To Central Florida

Lightbridge Academy has signed its largest franchise deal in Orlando with CAB Childcare Group for seven units and aims to provide high-quality early childhood education in the Orlando community. The partnership aligns with Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy® and reflects the franchise's growth momentum and commitment to offering essential educational child care services to local communities nationwide.

ORLANDO, Fla. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy® , The Solution for Working Parents® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, announces its biggest franchise signing to date in Orlando with CAB Childcare Group, comprised of experienced franchisees Amit Varma, Bud Patel, and Chinmay Patel. The signing includes an agreement for seven units in central Florida, bringing its Circle of Care philosophy and innovative programs to the Orlando community. The award-winning franchisor has continued growth momentum across the country as investors with an interest in education recognize the opportunity to introduce an essential and rewarding service to their local community through Lightbridge Academy's proven franchise business model.

CAB Childcare Group shares Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy® and is thrilled to be making an impact within the community as the solution for working families with a new multi-unit signing in Orlando.

CAB Childcare Group, which consists of three entrepreneurs including Amit Varma, father of two and Orlando resident with 25 years of hospitality experience, saw the opportunity to invest in a 7-unit franchise deal in a rapidly growing and essential child care industry with the leading high-quality early child care franchise. Lightbridge Academy's economic resilience, strong support infrastructure, and predictable revenue appealed to the investors. Varma and the CAB Childcare Group believe in providing the best early child care education programs to the Orlando community that make a positive impact on shaping young minds through Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy and whole child approach, with the goal to open additional centers in surrounding Florida communities in the future.

"As a proud dad and an advocate for early childhood education, I am happy to announce our partnership with Lightbridge Academy in our 7-unit franchise agreement in Orlando," said CAB Childcare Group franchisee Amit Varma. "Combining our passion for educating young minds with the proven success of Lightbridge Academy, we cannot wait to open seven child care centers in Orlando. These centers will help meet the urgent need for high-quality early childhood education throughout central Florida."

Lightbridge Academy is filling the local need for high-quality educational child care, as the industry continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.18%, according to Grand View Research. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy has celebrated 18 franchise signings with 24 locations in development, entering new markets including Texas and Michigan while continuing to grow in existing markets like North Carolina and Pennsylvania. As an industry leader in educational child care franchising, Lightbridge Academy is making significant strides in expanding its presence nationwide, bringing The Solution for Working Parents® to vibrant communities in need of high-quality educational child care across the nation. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and fostering a nurturing environment, Lightbridge Academy is poised to make a positive impact on the local Orlando community, supporting families in their pursuit of a balanced work-life dynamic.

"We're excited to announce our newest franchisee CAB Childcare Group and extend our Circle of Care to families in Orlando," said Chief Executive Officer, Gigi Schweikert . "This new signing is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled early childhood education programs to working families and highlights Lightbridge Academy's impressive growth throughout the country. We are incredibly proud of our proven business model that allows us to create partnerships with multi-unit franchisees who are committed to making a transformative impact in the communities they serve."

As a category disruptor and the renowned option for successful franchise investors because of its proven business model and comprehensive support structure, Lightbridge Academy is thrilled to partner with passionate and qualified franchisees like CAB Childcare Group. Over 70% of the Lightbridge Academy's franchise system is comprised of multi-units. Many franchisees have decided to scale with multiple units, benefitting from increased operational efficiencies and enjoying expansion into new markets. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the essential child care education industry, Lightbridge Academy leads with visionary business-minded innovation and technological advancements, provides ongoing support infrastructure and trainings, and collaborates with dedicated franchisees to transform the child care education space by not only providing care and education for children but a host of solutions to support the needs of busy working families.

To learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs in Orlando, visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Lightbridge Academy also follows enhanced health and safety measures with The Lightbridge Promise as the Gold Standard in the child care industry. In 2020, the company was featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking, Franchise Times Top 200+ awards, and on Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Best Customer Service. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured for the 7th year on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and for the 2nd year on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

