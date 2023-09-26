Lightbridge Academy Announces First Franchise Signing in Colorado, Bringing High-Quality Early Child Care to the Rocky Mountain State

Lightbridge Academy, a rapidly expanding early childhood education franchise, has signed its first franchise agreement in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with experienced franchisees Sara and Zach Van Hilsen. The couple shares Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy and aims to provide high-quality early childhood education to the community. With this signing, Lightbridge Academy continues its growth momentum, offering essential childcare services and educational programs in new markets like Colorado, further solidifying its position as a leading franchise in the child care education industry.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy®, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, announces its latest franchise signing in Colorado Springs with new franchise owners Sara and Zach Van Hilsen. The signing includes an agreement for their first franchise unit in the Rocky Mountain States, bringing its Circle of Care philosophy and innovative programs to the Olympic City community. The award-winning franchise has continued growth momentum across the country as investors, with an interest in education, recognize the opportunity to introduce an essential and rewarding service to their local community through Lightbridge Academy's proven franchise business model.

Sara and Zach share Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy® and are thrilled to be making an impact within the community as The Solution for Working Parents® with the first franchise signing in Colorado.

About three years ago, Sara and Zach made the decision to leave their separate careers and join forces to build a business that involves the entire family. After much research and thought Sara and Zach took a leap and purchased a turf franchise for Colorado. They hit the ground running and broke revenue records for any startup in the network. As the business grew, Zach and Sara began looking for ways to provide an even greater benefit to their community. The idea of providing superior early education and innovative care is something they both felt passionate about offering. "We've not only found a wonderful franchise brand; we've discovered a shared dream worth investing in," Sara Hilsen said regarding choosing Lightbridge Academy with her husband Zach. "We see this as a partnership with a growing brand that is more than just a signed contract; it's the foundation of our future journey, nurturing not only our business but building the future of the community with the little ones we nurture."

Lightbridge Academy is filling the local need for high-quality educational child care, as the industry continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.18%, according to Grand View Research. In 2023 Lightbridge Academy has celebrated 15 franchise signings for a total of 24 franchise units, entering new markets including Colorado, Florida and Texas while continuing to grow in existing markets across the Mid-Atlantic region. As an industry leader in educational child care franchising, Lightbridge Academy is making significant strides in expanding its presence nationwide, bringing The Solution for Working Parents® to vibrant communities in need of high-quality educational child care across the nation. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and fostering a nurturing environment, Lightbridge Academy is poised to make a positive impact on the local Colorado Springs community, supporting families in their pursuit of a balanced work-life dynamic.

"We're excited to announce our first franchisees in Colorado, the Van Hilsen's, and extend our Circle of Care to the families in Colorado Springs," said Chief Executive Officer, Gigi Schweikert. "This new signing is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled early childhood education programs to working families and highlights Lightbridge Academy's impressive growth throughout the country. We are incredibly proud of our proven business model that allows us to make established partnerships with dedicated franchisees who make a transformative impact in communities in need of quality child care."

As a category disruptor and the renowned option for successful franchise investors because of its proven business model, Lightbridge Academy is thrilled to partner with passionate and qualified franchisees like Sara and Zach Hilsen in new and existing markets across the United States in the growing child care industry. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the essential child care education industry, Lightbridge Academy leads with visionary business-minded innovation and technological advancements, provides ongoing support infrastructure and trainings, and collaborates with dedicated franchisees to transform the child care education space.

To learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs in Colorado Springs, visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com.

To learn more about franchising opportunities throughout Colorado and other states, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Lightbridge Academy also follows enhanced health and safety measures with The Lightbridge Promise as the Gold Standard in the child care industry. In 2020, the company was featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking, Franchise Times Top 200+ awards, and on Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Best Customer Service. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured for the 7th year on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and for the 2nd year on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

