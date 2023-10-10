Lightbridge Academy Announces Greg & Dina Hamwi as 2023 Franchisee of the Year for Exemplifying Circle of Care Philosophy

Lightbridge Academy has named Greg & Dina Hamwi as the 2023 Franchisee of the Year for their outstanding commitment to the brand's philosophy. The franchise also recognized 48 Conference Award winners, including Pinnacle Award recipients, highlighting their dedication to high-quality early childhood education.

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy®, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, announces Greg & Dina Hamwi as the 2023 Franchisee of the Year award recipients at the annual Lightbridge Academy Franchise Conference. The franchisees, who operate the Shrewsbury, New Jersey Lightbridge Academy location, were chosen for this prestigious award because they embody the brand's Core Values and Circle of Care philosophy to the children in their care, the families who love them, and the staff. The distinguished franchisees recognize the importance of providing an essential and rewarding service to their local community through Lightbridge Academy's proven franchise business model.

"We are thrilled to announce Greg and Dina Hamwi as our Franchisee of the Year," said Chief Executive Officer, Gigi Schweikert. "Their dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to our Circle of Care philosophy have made them shining examples of excellence within our franchise. They have demonstrated exceptional leadership in providing a nurturing and safe environment for the children in their care at the Shrewsbury center. Their tireless efforts have truly exemplified our values and mission, and we are honored to have them as part of our Lightbridge Academy community."

In addition to the Franchisee of the Year Award, Lightbridge Academy announces all forty-eight 2023 Conference Award winners, including Pinnacle of the Year Award, CEO Award, Customer Loyalty Awards, Lightbridge Foundation Award, Center Launch Champion, Reviewer's Choice Award, Director of the Year, and Teacher of the Year winners. The first three awards are given to the Franchisee of the Year, Director of the Year, and Teacher of the Year. All honorees went above and beyond in 2023 to accomplish Lightbridge Academy's promise to be The Solution for Working Parents® in their local communities and throughout the country.

Lightbridge Academy takes pride in its exceptional early childhood education leadership, with the Director of the Year award serving as a tribute to these outstanding individuals. The finalists and winners span across six franchises in centers located in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Lightbridge Academy proudly unveils its Teacher of the Year recipients. These exceptional educators exemplify the school's 'whole child' approach to child development, caring for their students' academic, emotional, social, and physical growth daily. The six honorees come from five franchises in New Jersey and North Carolina.

One of Lightbridge Academy's proudest accomplishments this year is having a record 34 Pinnacle Award winners with franchises across five states including New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The Pinnacle Award is presented each year to honorees who serve an impressive number of families at their centers and provide The Solution for Working Parents® to a high volume of families in their communities.

This year, the CEO Award is presented to three honorees located in New Jersey and North Carolina. These winners are awarded in recognition of achieving the highest average yearly occupancy in the franchise system and providing high-quality, trusted child care in their respective communities.

Lightbridge Academy prioritizes the creation of an exceptional customer experience and honors franchisees who have cultivated remarkable customer loyalty through its Customer Loyalty Awards. Customer Loyalty Awards are awarded for creating a world-class customer experience and attaining the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) among families. The Customer Loyalty Award recipients expand across nine franchises in four states including New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Highlighting incredible philanthropic efforts throughout the year, the Lightbridge Foundation Award is presented to franchisees who are recognized for achieving the highest level of fundraising contributions to the Lightbridge Academy Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to supporting and adding value to the communities our child care centers serve throughout the country. The Lightbridge Foundation Award is presented to three honorees located in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The Center Launch Champion is awarded to franchisees for their remarkable opening enrollment achievement at the center's opening. The Center Launch Champions include franchises in New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Lastly, Franchisees were honored with the prestigious Reviewers Choice Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the brand's image and standing within the community. This award is presented for exceeding Lightbridge Academy reputation standards. Reviewer's Choice Award winners include centers in Edison, New Jersey, Hoboken - Willow, New Jersey, and Renaissance, New Jersey.

"I'm truly proud of all of our 2023 award winners and franchisees," said Schweikert. "As we celebrate their remarkable achievements in delivering high-quality early childhood education within an essential and high-demand industry nationwide, it's crucial to acknowledge our devoted franchisees who epitomize commitment, care, and passion in offering The Solution for Working Parents®. They continue to make a profound impact in their communities by providing a trusted solution for families seeking high-quality care."

Lightbridge Academy's business model meets the need for trusted educational child care by supporting busy families. With 58% of working parents currently relying on child care centers, according to Zippia, the expanding brand is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand. Lightbridge Academy stands out for those seeking to open their first child care center and others seeking to diversify their portfolio with its accessible franchise support and renowned leadership team. The company remains economically resilient and organizationally nimble benefitting from flexibility, collaboration, and continued innovation in an ever-evolving market. This commitment to innovation has been recognized with the company being featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking and securing placement in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list for the 7th year.

To learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2020, the company was featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking, Franchise Times Top 200+ awards, and on Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Best Customer Service. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured for the 7th year on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and for the 2nd year on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was featured in the Franchise Times Top 400 rankings. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's successful franchise business model, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

