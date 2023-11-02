Lightbridge Academy Announces Three Unit Franchise Deal In Dallas Bringing High-Quality Early Child Care To Texas

Dedicated Franchisees Bhavna Chaudhri & Nitin Poswal Embody Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care Philosophy to Provide Trusted Early Childhood Education In The Dallas Community

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy®, The Solution for Working Parents® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, announces its latest franchise signing in Dallas with franchise owners Bhavna Chaudhri & Nitin Poswal. The signing includes an agreement for three units in Dallas, bringing its Circle of Care philosophy and innovative programs to the Dallas–Fort Worth metro community. The award-winning franchise has continued growth momentum across the country as investors with an interest in education, recognize the opportunity to introduce an essential and rewarding service to their local community through Lightbridge Academy's proven franchise business model.

Bhavna & Nitin share Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy® and are thrilled to be making an impact within the community as the solution for working families with a new signing in Dallas.

Raising their two children, Bhavna & Nitin realized the importance of quality, holistic education during early childhood. While working in Finance and Product Management respectively, they depended on childcare providers for their children's emotional, mental, and physical development, and general wellbeing. "This made us realize the importance of quality childcare," said Chaudhri and Nitin Poswal. "We look forward to introducing high-quality childcare services to our city and community, aiming to positively impact children during their formative years while providing essential support to busy parents."

Lightbridge Academy is filling the local need for high-quality educational child care, as the industry continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.18%, according to Grand View Research. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy has celebrated 16 franchise signings for a total of 27 locations, entering new markets including Colorado and Florida while continuing to grow in existing markets across the South and North East region. As an industry leader in educational child care franchising, Lightbridge Academy is making significant strides in expanding its presence nationwide, bringing The Solution for Working Parents® to vibrant communities in need of high-quality educational child care across the nation. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and fostering a nurturing environment, Lightbridge Academy is poised to make a positive impact on the local Dallas community, supporting families in their pursuit of a balanced work-life dynamic.

"We're excited to announce our newest franchisee Bhavna Chaudhri & Nitin Poswal and extend our Circle of Care to more families in Dallas, TX," said Chief Executive Officer, Gigi Schweikert. "This new signing is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled early childhood education programs to working families and highlights Lightbridge Academy's impressive growth throughout the country. We are incredibly proud of our proven business model that allows us to make established partnerships with dedicated franchisees who make a transformative impact in communities in need of quality child care."

As a category disruptor and the renowned option for successful franchise investors because of its proven business model, Lightbridge Academy is thrilled to partner with passionate and qualified franchisees like Bhavna & Nitin in new and existing markets across the United States in the growing child care industry. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the essential child care education industry, Lightbridge Academy leads with visionary business-minded innovation and technological advancements, provides ongoing support infrastructure and trainings, and collaborates with dedicated franchisees to transform the child care education space.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400.

