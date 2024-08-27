Lightbridge Academy Celebrates 95% Proficiency in Kindergarten Readiness Assessment

The Early Educational Child Care Brand Achieved Over 10% Increase in Key Learning Domains from Fall 2023 to Spring 2024

ISELIN, N.J. , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises, celebrates an impressive 95% proficiency rate in kindergarten readiness skills according to a 2023-2024 Vine Assessment of four and five-year-old pre-kindergarteners at Lightbridge Academy centers with pre-K programs utilizing the Seedlings Early Childhood Program were assessed across key learning domains. This result showcases that Lightbridge Academy students possess the aptitude to succeed not only in kindergarten but in their future elementary years.

"For our Lightbridge Academy team, this achievement not only highlights the effectiveness of our whole child approach to education but is also a testament to the dedication of our teachers and the eagerness of our children to learn," said Jennifer Romanoff, Vice President of Education and Training at Lightbridge Academy. "By focusing not just on academic skills but also on emotional and social development, we're ensuring that our students are well-equipped to succeed in all aspects of their lives."

This school year's results showcase an impressive increase in readiness results from the fall to spring assessments including an 11% rise in social studies, a 10% increase in literacy knowledge and skills, along with a 9% jump in mathematics and science. This increase can be attributed to the focus on individualized instruction based on each child's prior assessment and an increase in thematic unit activities. Lightbridge Academy's whole-child educational approach to learning prioritizes the full scope of a child's developmental needs to ensure that every child reaches their fullest potential. Lightbridge Academy's proprietary Seedlings Early Childhood Education Curriculum utilizes theme-based lessons to strengthen your child's emerging skills in reading, writing, science, technology and math. Additional enrichment programs included in the curriculum are also available such as Spanish Sprouts, Signing Sprouts, Singing Sprouts, Yoga & Mindfulness, and reading/writing curriculum to expand on key building blocks that support its multi-sensory approach.

"The Vine Assessment results are a testament to the incredible work being done at Lightbridge Academy where 95% of our children are proficient in kindergarten readiness skills," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "These extraordinary results not only prepare our students for the school year ahead but also lay a solid foundation for their future academic success and careers. At Lightbridge Academy, we're committed to nurturing the skills and confidence that children need to thrive, not just in their early years, but throughout their entire educational journey."

Lightbridge Academy partnered with Procare's Vine Assessment to enable its teachers to observe and assess the developmental milestones each child achieves throughout the year. Utilizing the Vine Assessment, teachers actively observed and assessed children in the areas of Mathematics, Science, Literacy Knowledge & Skills, Language & Communication, Social/Emotional, Perception, Motor & Physical, Creative & Cultural Arts, and overall approaches to Learning. The Vine Assessment is a developmentally appropriate early childhood assessment that aligns with the common core standards across all 50 states to ensure children's success in their future elementary years.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com.

About Lightbridge Academy

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. We also have years of experience helping current center owners through their transition with a careful eye on maintaining continuity of care. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners and a Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion by Entrepreneur Magazine. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's successful franchise business model, or information on selling or converting your existing center, visit LightbridgeAcademyfranchise.com.

