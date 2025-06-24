Lightbridge Academy Fuels Strategic Growth With Corporate To Franchise Site Transition

The Brand's Real Estate Market Focus Continues to Fast-Track Ownership Opportunities for Franchisees Across its System

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 160 centers either open or in development, is honored to transition a corporate-developed site in Flower Mound, TX, to franchisees Renuka Karthiyeri Parappur and Vishal Gandhi. The brand's competitive real estate strategy continues to attract investors, developers, and franchisees for its pre-vetted and validated sites, and fast track to opening.

"We're thrilled to share this opportunity with our franchisees," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "By stepping into a fully designed and permitted site, Renuka and Vishal have been able to fast-track their journey to ownership, bringing high-quality early educational child care to the Flower Mound community much sooner than traditional timelines allow. It's a proud moment for our team and a meaningful milestone for the families who will soon walk through those doors."

Opening a child care center is a process, but with Lightbridge Academy's development approach, franchisees can hit the ground running. Owners Parappur and Gandhi, a year into the system, are now taking over a fully designed, permitted, and under-construction center expected to open early next year. By identifying the best land opportunities and working with experienced developers, Lightbridge Academy streamlines the process and helps eliminate common setbacks related to zoning, permitting, and site readiness.

By providing access to pre-vetted sites that the brand would confidently open as corporate centers, Lightbridge Academy is cutting down timelines and allowing franchisees to focus on what matters most, serving their community. The brand is replicating this turnkey approach in other markets across the U.S., including Florida and Minnesota, as it continues to make franchise ownership more accessible and efficient.

As a recognized leader in the essential child care sector, Lightbridge Academy has built a flourishing franchise network rooted in innovation, trust, and academic excellence. The brand continues driving significant growth through strategic market expansions, streamlined investor timelines facilitated by key partnerships like Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL), and the acquisition of second-generation sites. These initiatives enhance Lightbridge Academy's franchise model, solidifying its leadership in the dynamic educational child care sector. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Landlords, developers or others with potential child care sites or those interested in exploring a franchise opportunity, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 160 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. This year, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award, ranked #179 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, and was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #210 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #274 on the Franchise Times Top 400. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

