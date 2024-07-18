Lightbridge Academy Inspires Child Development Through Creativity by Launching A National Curriculum Event

The Thematic Curriculum Inspires Creativity Helping Children to Meet Numerous Developmental Milestones

ISELIN, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises, is launching a national week-long curriculum event to inspire creativity and help children meet developmental milestones in their learning. The event will culminate on Friday, July 26th at 35 centers to end the brand's July Open House Week.

"We are excited to celebrate children's innovative creations and participate in fun activities that even involve fun for the whole family," said Jennifer Romanoff, VP of Education and Training for Lightbridge Academy. "By prioritizing play, ingenuity, and meeting age-appropriate developmental milestones, our centers are able to roll out this curriculum event to engage even our youngest students and get them excited about learning while setting a strong foundation for their future."

Inspired by the children's book, "If I Built a Car," the educational event will feature interactive activities for each age group to spark children's imagination and creativity, allowing each child to build their dream car - either individually, with a buddy or with a small group of friends. The popular children's book follows the main character, Jack, as he designs his ultimate fantasy car, helping to fuel young readers' inventive imaginations. After starting the engine, Jack and his dad embark on a wild test drive adventure.

The event kicks off with a special storytime reading of the book by Robert Metzger, a three-time series NASCAR champion and Design Engineer for Pratt Miller Motorsports. Metzger, who was responsible for designing the Corvette race car for the 24-hour races at Le Mans and Daytona International Speedway, will share his experience with Lightbridge Academy students, giving them the opportunity to hear from a real-life car designer before they embark on their creations.

Participating locations may even choose to conclude the festivities with a celebration at their upcoming Open House Week, July 22 - 26th, where current and local families can gather for a "Drive-Thru" or "Drive-In event." Children will drive their cars "thru" the center, showing off their creations, and collecting accolades and prizes along the way. Alternatively, they can drive "in" to the center's multi-purpose room or outdoor learning environment for a short movie, sing-along or special treat.

Lightbridge Academy's proprietary Seedlings Early Childhood Education Curriculum utilizes a "whole" child approach to learning and enrichment including a reading/writing readiness program, music, American Sign Language, Spanish, yoga and mindfulness, and more. Teachers are provided with tablets and interactive whiteboards to enrich the educational program by bringing daily learning to life in classrooms and the indoor multipurpose room. The brand also provides full transparency and creates trust with its ParentView® Internet Monitoring System which enables families to see what's happening in their child's classroom, a parent e-communication app with pictures, videos, real-time reports, and milestone updates and sets the Gold Standard for health and safety through the Lightbridge Promise.

About Lightbridge Academy

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. We also have years of experience helping current center owners through their transition with a careful eye on maintaining continuity of care. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners and a Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion by Entrepreneur Magazine. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's successful franchise business model, or information on selling or converting your existing center, visit LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com.

