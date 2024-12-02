Lightbridge Academy Launches Fourth Annual Week of Giving to Inspire Community Connection

Event Encourages Kindness and Empathy in Children Through Hands-On Charitable Activities

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and a trailblazer in early childhood education, proudly unveils its fourth annual Week of Giving, set to inspire young hearts and minds from December 2 to December 6. Rooted in Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy, this impactful, week-long initiative seamlessly integrates into the curriculum, fostering core values of kindness, empathy, and generosity. Through engaging, purpose-driven activities, young learners will experience the profound joy of giving back, inspiring hearts and minds to make a difference in their communities.

The Week of Giving is held in partnership with the Lightbridge Foundation, the non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the communities served by Lightbridge Academy child care centers. This inspiring initiative empowers each Lightbridge Academy location to select local organizations or causes to support, fostering meaningful and personal connections for students, families, and their communities. Within the centers, children engage in thoughtfully designed, age-appropriate activities that illuminate the power of generosity, demonstrating how even small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positive change.

"At Lightbridge Academy, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve and teaching our children the value of helping those in need through our Circle of Care philosophy," said Audrey Feci, Executive Director of the Lightbridge Foundation. "Through this Week of Giving, we hope to inspire the children in our care to embrace kindness and understand the positive impact they can have on others. It's a hands-on way to instill these important values."

Throughout the Week of Giving, each age group will engage in thoughtfully curated activities designed to nurture compassion and generosity at every developmental stage. From assembling care packages to crafting heartfelt items for local organizations, children will actively contribute to their communities while learning the value of giving back. Interactive initiatives, such as the creation of Kindness Pledge posters, offer a colorful and meaningful way for children to commit to acts of kindness. Complementary activities—ranging from music appreciation and penny drives to outdoor bean bag tosses and yoga—further reinforce the core values of empathy, service, and collaboration. By weaving charitable projects into the curriculum, the Week of Giving not only imparts essential life lessons about compassion but also strengthens the bond between Lightbridge Academy centers and their surrounding communities.

The Week of Giving exemplifies Lightbridge Academy's Circle of Care philosophy and unwavering dedication to uplifting local families, children, and communities. At the heart of this mission is the Lightbridge Foundation, which has been instrumental in transforming lives by championing the health, education, and well-being of children and families. Since its founding, the Foundation has raised over $1.2 million to support meaningful causes, with every Lightbridge Academy center actively contributing to these efforts. From organizing canned food drives for local pantries to hosting bake sales and hands-on events like Parent Car Washes, children and families are continually inspired to take part in acts of kindness, reinforcing the power of helping those in need.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com.

