Lightbridge Academy Ranked Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

Lightbridge Academy's Continued Success Reflects The Societal Demand for Quality Education and Care

ISELIN, N.J. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, is honored to be recognized once again as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, ranking in the top 15% of all brands submitted and marking Lightbridge Academy's seventh year being recognized. Lightbridge Academy's continued placement on the highly sought-after list is a testament to the brand's steadfast commitment to supporting its franchisees, centers and families, demonstrating how the franchise continues to be an enticing opportunity for investors and operators.

"The Lightbridge Academy team is honored to be recognized, once again, as one of the leading franchises," said Gigi Schweikert. "Our proven business model remains economically resilient and organizationally nimble for franchisees who seek reoccurring revenue, flexibility, collaboration, and continued innovation in a high value, high demand market. As we build momentum in 2024, Lightbridge Academy and its growing community of franchisees look forward to welcoming new communities and families into our trusted Circle of Care."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

This news comes on the heels of Lightbridge Academy's unprecedented growth across its corporate and franchise centers last year, including 20 franchise signings for a total of 35 units, featuring the brand's expansion into new markets such as Dallas and Houston, TX, and Colorado Springs, CO. The brand also celebrated the grand openings of four of its centers in Timonium, MD, Bayonne and Old Bridge, NJ and Irving, TX, reaching a new milestone of 75 open locations. Lightbridge Academy plans to expand into additional regions this year and continue its mission to be the preferred franchise choice for business professionals interested in growing their portfolio with the brand.

Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://lightbridgeacademyfranchise.com/.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners, and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. Lightbridge Academy consistently earns recognition as a franchise leader, ranking #296 on Franchise Times Top 400 in 2023 and securing a spot as a 2024 Top Franchise according to Franchise Business Review. Additionally, Lightbridge Academy has recently been named on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the seventh year, ranked #210 in 2024.

Media Contact

Alissa Bremner, Lightbridge Academy, 1 7022050019, [email protected]

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy