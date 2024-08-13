Lightbridge Academy Ranks No. 2508 On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Lightbridge Academy's Inclusion on the List Showcases the Impressive Strength and Resilience of its Business Model

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises, is honored to be featured as No. 2508 in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, moving up over two thousand spots since its previous inclusion. For over 25 years, Lightbridge Academy's steadfast commitment to being The Solution for Working Families® has played a vital role in enriching communities by fostering a nurturing environment for children's overall development, empowering modern families, and driving growth through innovative educational initiatives.

"Our placement on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team to drive meaningful change in the communities we serve," said Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy. "This recognition not only validates our commitment to providing high-quality early educational child care but also inspires us to continue our growth initiatives so we can continue to raise the bar for working families across the nation."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

This news comes on the heels of Lightbridge Academy's impressive growth to date, including 8 grand openings and awarding 17 new franchises in 2024. Lightbridge Academy's commitment to supporting its franchisees, centers, and families has played a vital role in demonstrating how the franchise continues to be a desirable opportunity for investors and operators. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. We also have years of experience helping current center owners through their transition with a careful eye on maintaining continuity of care. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners and a Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion by Entrepreneur Magazine. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's successful franchise business model, or information on selling or converting your existing center, visit LightbridgeAcademyfranchise.com.

