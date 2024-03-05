Lightbridge Academy Receives 2024 Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review's annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards is North America's only awards program honoring franchise brands, like Lightbridge Academy, for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction

ISELIN, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, is honored to announce it has received the prestigious 2024 Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review.

This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as released by Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. The company provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

It is the first time Lightbridge Academy has been awarded the honor by Franchise Business Review and is a testament to the brand's dedication to its franchisee partners, working in collaboration to make their businesses a success. Some of the many highlights in this year's report include 100% of franchisees surveyed saying they are likely to recommend Lightbridge Academy to others and enjoy being part of the organization while 95% citing they actively participate in company programs and events.

The engagement and success of Lightbridge Academy's franchisees is a paramount reason for the brand being awarded this accolade. For instance, multi-unit owner Nish Patel cites Lightbridge Academy's reputation, brand strength, initial investment cost, ongoing training, hands-on support, and franchisee satisfaction, as well as market demand are some of the many reasons why he pursued a career in franchising with the brand.

Franchise Business Review is known for its impartial surveys assessing franchisee satisfaction. Their rankings and awards for franchise companies are exclusively based on franchisee feedback. Franchise Business Review emphasized that the top franchises excel in providing exceptional training, support, and actively seek genuine feedback from their franchisees. The comprehensive survey featured 33 benchmark questions, covering various aspects such as training, support, operational excellence, franchisor-franchisee relationships, and financial opportunities.

"Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise.

Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy, attributes the brand's success to its Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners, and the community. She says, "The demand for quality education and care in our society is at an all-time high, and we feel a tremendous responsibility to continue creating a best-in-class business model that can be replicated for franchisees for generations to come. We're honored to accept this award and appreciate our operators taking the time to share with Franchisee Business Review how Lightbridge Academy is an opportunity for franchisees who seek innovation, flexibility, steady revenue, and collaboration."

Lightbridge Academy has received a number of recognitions recently that reflect the brand's steadfast commitment to supporting its franchisees, centers, and families, demonstrating how the franchise continues to be an enticing opportunity for investors and operators. Recently, Lightbridge Academy was ranked in the top 15% of all brands submitted at #215 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 list. Additionally, the brand was ranked #296 on the Franchise Times 2023 Top 400, moving up 58 spots from 2022 and Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy, ranked #8 on the NJBIZ Power 50 Education list cementing Lightbridge Academy's position as a leader in the franchising and education industries.

Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://lightbridgeacademyfranchise.com/.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners, and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy ranked #215 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and in 2023 the brand ranked #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners.

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Top Franchises.

Media Contact

Alissa Bremner, Lightbridge Academy, 1 7022050019, abremner@konnectagency.com

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy