Lightbridge Academy Reflects On Successful Year Of Growth As Rapid Expansion Lies Ahead

With 35 Franchise Units awarded and Over 75 Centers Now Open, Lightbridge Academy's Success in 2023 Reflects the Growing Societal Demand for Quality Education and Care

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, ended the year with unprecedented growth across its corporate and franchise centers, including 20 franchise signings for a total of 35 units, with momentum expected to continue into 2024. Lightbridge Academy's steadfast commitment to supporting its franchisees, centers and families has played a vital role in demonstrating how the franchise continues to be an enticing opportunity for investors and operators.

"As we reflect on 2023, Lightbridge Academy's ambitious growth initiatives are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing quality early educational child care to working families and communities in a time when they need it the most," said Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy. "With several new additions to our team to support Lightbridge Academy's growth in new markets, we are poised to lead the charge in shaping the future of early childhood education by providing a solution for working families across the country amidst the child care cliff that so many are facing."

2023 Accolades and Achievements

Lightbridge Academy awarded 20 new franchises for a total of 35 units including the brand's expansion into new markets such as Dallas and Irving, TX , and Colorado Springs, CO. These signings also featured Lightbridge Academy's largest franchise signing to date and the first franchise signing in Orlando, FL with a 7-unit agreement with a new multi-unit investor, Cab Childcare Group.

and , and These signings also featured Lightbridge Academy's largest franchise signing to date and the first franchise signing in with a 7-unit agreement with a new multi-unit investor, Cab Childcare Group. Lightbridge Academy completed a corporate lease acquisition of Ivy Montessori bringing the brand's first center to Irving, TX. The acquisition demonstrates Lightbridge Academy's power as an ally to other child care centers that are looking to transfer their legacy to a brand that illustrates like-minded core values and a heart to take care of the community.

The acquisition demonstrates Lightbridge Academy's power as an ally to other child care centers that are looking to transfer their legacy to a brand that illustrates like-minded core values and a heart to take care of the community. The brand celebrated the grand openings of five of its centers in Timonium, MD, Bayonne , Montvale and Old Bridge, NJ and Blue Bell, PA , reaching a new milestone of 75 open locations.

, and and , reaching a new milestone of 75 open locations. Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500, moving up 25 spots from 2022 and #296 on the Franchise Times 2023 Top 400, moving up 58 spots from 2022. Gigi Schweikert , CEO at Lightbridge Academy, also ranked #8 on the NJBIZ Power 50 Education list cementing Lightbridge Academy's position as a leader in the franchising and education industries.

, CEO at Lightbridge Academy, also ranked #8 on the NJBIZ Power 50 Education list cementing Lightbridge Academy's position as a leader in the franchising and education industries. Lightbridge Academy has expanded its home office team in several departments to support the company's growth in new markets such as real estate, business development, and franchise marketing. These additions with Lightbridge Academy ensure the brand's continued expansion well beyond 2024.

Lightbridge Academy's remarkable growth can be attributed to its strategic expansion into new markets, resources that expedite opening timelines for investors, including its partnership with Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL), and securing second-generation sites. Through these proven methods, Lightbridge Academy's franchise business model continues to gain traction in the essential, high-demand educational child care industry. Lightbridge Academy plans to expand into additional regions in the new year and continue its mission to be the preferred franchise choice for investors and operators interested in growing their portfolio with the brand.

Recognizing the changing needs of its customers, Lightbridge Academy has evolved its brand positioning in 2024 as The Solution for Working Families®. In today's modern family, Lightbridge Academy recognizes that parents are no longer the only caregivers for children which is reflected as the brand serves a growing number of grandparents, extended family members, stepparents and foster parents. Looking ahead, Lightbridge Academy is excited about expanding its footprint by welcoming new communities and families into its trusted Circle of Care philosophy.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners.

