Lightbridge Academy's Growth Trajectory Continues to Ascend, Awarding Nine New Franchises in Q1

Aiding in the Impressive Growth, The Early Educational Child Care Brand Celebrated Three Grand Openings, Two Center Groundbreakings and Seven Centers Received Accreditation

ISELIN, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, is proud to announce its growth trajectory continues to ascend, awarding nine new franchises in Q1. The brand also kicked off 2024 celebrating multiple grand openings, groundbreaking and center accreditation. As the need for quality child care continues to be present for families across the country, Lightbridge Academy's franchise business model continues to gain traction in the essential, high-demand educational child care industry.

"As we celebrate Lightbridge Academy's remarkable growth in Q1, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence and innovation for our current and prospective franchisees," said Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy. "With our strategic expansion plans, we are poised to harness this momentum to propel our brand to even greater heights throughout the remainder of the year and beyond, bringing unparalleled opportunities to our community of franchisees and the families we serve."

Q1 Growth Achievements:

Lightbridge Academy has awarded nine new franchises including the brand's expansion into new markets such as Phoenix, AZ. These also include new signings in existing markets where there is the capacity for Lightbridge Academy to continue to grow to help close the childcare gap. As a result, Lightbridge Academy will be expanding its footprint in Broward County and Jacksonville , Charlotte, NC , Westchester County, NY , King of Prussia, PA , Clover, SC , Maryland and Northern Virginia .

The brand celebrated the grand openings for three of its centers in Montvale and Old Bridge, NJ, and in Irving, TX. Additionally, the brand celebrated the groundbreaking for two of its upcoming locations in Katy and Fort Worth, TX.

and , and in Additionally, the brand celebrated the groundbreaking for two of its upcoming locations in and As the brand works to close the child care gap, its quality standards continue to rise with seven locations receiving accreditation from the National Accreditation Commission, an Association for Early Learning Leaders committed to excellence in the field of early childhood care and education by promoting leadership development and enhancing program quality. The newly accredited centers are accepting students in Westfield , Mt. Laurel , Flemington , Cranford , Manalapan , Mahwah and East Windsor NJ. In addition to these centers receiving the accolade, nearly 30 centers are in the accreditation process as well.

Lightbridge Academy's impressive pace of growth can be attributed to its strategic expansion into new markets, resources that expedite opening timelines for investors, including its partnership with Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL), and securing second-generation sites. Through its proven business model, franchisees see significantly shortened time required to open new locations, allowing them to begin operations faster to serve their communities in need of trusted educational child care. Lightbridge Academy stands out for investors looking to diversify their portfolio with its accessible franchise support and renowned leadership team. The company remains economically resilient and organizationally nimble for franchisees who seek steady revenue, flexibility, collaboration, and continued innovation in an ever-evolving market.

As thousands of families continue to face the daunting child care landscape as a result of the child care cliff, Lightbridge Academy is dedicated to delivering quality early educational child care where families need it most. Looking ahead, Lightbridge Academy looks forward to meeting the needs of working families and welcoming new communities into its trusted Circle of Care.

Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com/.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy ranked #215 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and in 2023 the brand ranked #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners.

