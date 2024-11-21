Lightcurve Brings Fast and Reliable Fiber Internet to Residents in Ellensburg and Selah, WA

"Expanding reliable, high-speed fiber access to communities like Ellensburg and Selah is a core part of Lightcurve's mission to connect people and their families with a better digital future," said Anand Vadapalli, President & CEO of Lightcurve. Post this

Pre-construction work is underway in both communities, with the permitting process rapidly underway. Residents in Ellensburg and Selah can expect to see Lightcurve trucks and crews active in construction work preparing the communities for a better digital future. Lightcurve intends to offer high-speed fiber internet of up to 2Gbps symmetrical service, which means upload speeds are equal to download speeds. Symmetric high-speed service is available only on fiber networks and not from cable networks.

To celebrate this milestone, Lightcurve will host "Investing in the Community" events, wherein local leaders and community members are invited to join Lightcurve for groundbreaking ceremonies.

These events will be held on:

Tuesday, December 3 , in Selah, WA

, in Thursday, December 5 , in Ellensburg, WA

At these events, Lightcurve will discuss the impact on local growth, the benefits of fiber technology, and how this network will empower residents, businesses, and public services. Lightcurve will be connecting its first customers to the new fiber network later this winter, marking a new era of connectivity in Ellensburg and Selah.

"Expanding reliable, high-speed fiber access to communities like Ellensburg and Selah is a core part of Lightcurve's mission to connect people and their families with a better digital future," said Anand Vadapalli, President & CEO of Lightcurve. "We look forward to building on our long history of serving these communities by offering advanced solutions for years and decades to come."

About Lightcurve

Lightcurve is a local leader in delivering high-speed internet and digital connectivity solutions to communities throughout Washington State. With a commitment to provide innovative and reliable broadband services delivered with a focus on excellent customer service, Lightcurve is dedicated to connecting people, supporting community growth, and building networks that fuel our local economies. Learn more about Lightcurve and services in your area at www.getlightcurve.com.

SOURCE Lightcurve