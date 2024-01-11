Lighthouse Appoints Bill Mariano as Chief Revenue Officer

Long-time Vice President Named to New Role

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Markezich, CEO of Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery, compliance, and information governance services, today announced the appointment of Bill Mariano as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mariano will oversee Lighthouse's global revenue strategy, leading Sales, Client Success, and Sales Enablement. With his new role he also joins the Lighthouse leadership team.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to announce Bill Mariano as Lighthouse's Chief Revenue Officer, and appoint him to my leadership team today," said Ron Markezich, Lighthouse CEO. "Given the significant growth the company saw in 2023, and as we look to further scale our business, this role was much needed for this stage of the company. With an incredible reputation across the company during his six years at Lighthouse, his understanding of the eDiscovery and information governance space, coupled with a unique insight into expanding our market share, makes him a perfect fit for this role at Lighthouse. I'm excited for his vision for the team as it will prove invaluable for our next phase of growth."

"I'm honored that Ron, the board, and the entire Lighthouse leadership team, have put their trust in me as the company's Chief Revenue Officer," said Mariano. "With the introduction of analytics and artificial intelligence into the legal industry, Lighthouse has consistently led the way with innovative solutions. I look forward to working with the team as we guide our clients through this unprecedented time in the industry."

In addition to his previous sales role, Mariano has served as a co-host of Law & Candor, Lighthouse's podcast wholly devoted to pursuing the legal technology revolution. Alongside co-host Paige Hunt, they explore the impacts and possibilities that new technology, including AI, is creating for eDiscovery, modern data, compliance, privacy, and information governance.

Prior to his start in the eDiscovery industry nearly 20 years ago, Mariano was a litigator for five years, as well as a guest trial advocacy instructor at Seton Hall University where he taught students how to leverage technology in practice. He is also a frequent presenter and author on a variety of topics including How to Develop an Electronic Discovery Action Plan; The FRCP Amendments: Dealing with Electronic Discovery; Emerging Case Law in Electronic Discovery; and Leveraging Technology to Reduce Discovery Costs.

Mariano earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law.

For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

About Lighthouse

For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world's leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

Media Contact

Eric Walter, Lighthouse Global, 1 541-392-8354, [email protected]

SOURCE Lighthouse Global