Lighthouse Credit Union Partners with Alacriti to Drive Continuous Innovation in Digital Payments

As part of this initiative, Lighthouse Credit Union identified a key challenge: ensuring members could move money in real time without usage of multiple third-party applications. In response, Alacriti developed a wire solution that streamlines payment processing, eliminating lengthy wait times and enhancing transaction efficiency. This innovation underscores Alacriti's commitment to delivering forward-thinking payment solutions while reinforcing both companies' dedication to digital transformation. Orbipay Payments Hub for Wire delivers:

End-to-end wire modernization for faster, more secure transactions.

Seamless integration with fraud screening to enhance security.

screening to enhance security. Automated exception and document management to streamline operations.

In addition, Lighthouse Credit Union has expanded its loan payment capabilities for members and businesses. The Orbipay EBPP solution increases Lighthouse Credit Union's payment capabilities, allowing members to make payments seamlessly across more channels and methods. By providing greater flexibility and convenience, the credit union enhances the member experience while optimizing operational efficiencies through streamlined transaction workflows, more payment options (text, over the phone, online, etc), and a self-service portal.

"Lighthouse Credit Union is committed to financial wellness and innovation for our members and communities," said Jason Cole, Product Manager for Money Movement at Lighthouse Credit Union. "By integrating Alacriti's advanced payment technology, we're providing members with seamless, efficient tools to manage their finances in real time while optimizing costs."

"We are thrilled to partner with Lighthouse Credit Union to support their vision of modernized, community-driven banking," said Neeraj Gupta, SVP Product Management, Alacriti. "With Orbipay Payments Hub for Wires and EBPP for loan payments, Lighthouse Credit Union will not only deliver faster, more efficient payment options but also set the stage for future innovation and growth."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to continuous enhancement in digital banking, ensuring Lighthouse Credit Union remains at the forefront of financial technology while providing exceptional service to its members.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Lighthouse Credit Union

Lighthouse Federal Credit Union (formally Northeast Credit Union) is a member-owned, not-for-profit organization. From its humble beginnings in 1936 at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the credit union has grown to approximately $2 billion in assets, and over 166,000 members, through services and banking tools that help members achieve financial wellness, while facilitating real structural change in communities; building a whole new way of banking—where every dollar makes impact. Whether it's a project to help alleviate the housing challenges, supporting initiatives that combat food insecurity, or putting funds toward community wellness initiatives, the credit union is focusing on building a brighter future for all.

