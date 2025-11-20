Lighthouse Living Debuts The Abendroth: A New Era of Upscale Living in Port Chester

Where Westchester meets Greenwich, The grand opening of Abendroth signifies a new era of luxury living with urban-level walk score combined with the soul of a neighborhood. Post this

Michelle Coletti, Director of Development, reflected further on the community's evolution:

"The Abendroth's official grand opening marks the culmination of a seven-year journey—one initiated by our Founder, David Mann, and brought to life through the dedication of our entire development and management teams. We design luxury communities around enriched, convenient lifestyles, where health, culture, career, and daily comfort are all thoughtfully considered. We are thrilled to have our inaugural residents realize our newest community. The location is exceptional—directly adjacent to Greenwich, close to Rye, and incredibly convenient for commuting to Manhattan with the train just steps away. It's rare to achieve a walk score of 94 while still preserving the warmth and charm of a true neighborhood. The Abendroth represents that balance beautifully."

The community celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 25, joined by local, county, and state officials.

Luxury Living Designed for Modern Lifestyles

Crafted to condominium-quality standards, the residences at The Abendroth range from studios, 1BRs, 1BRs + Den, 2BRs, 2BRs + Den, and 3BRs, each thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, style, and intentional detail.

Residents enjoy:

Soaring 10-foot ceilings that create bright, airy interiors

Designer kitchens and spa-inspired baths with high-end finishes

Private balconies available in many homes, offering fresh air and scenic views

A resort-style courtyard featuring a pool, fire pit, and outdoor grilling stations

A state-of-the-art fitness studio with virtual training, plus a steam room and sauna

A stylish club room offering social spaces, coworking areas, and room to unwind

A convenient cantina, valet parking, and pet-friendly living with no pet fees

This collection of amenities blends wellness, leisure, and convenience to support a truly enriched, effortless lifestyle.

A Retail Destination Designed to Energize

The Abendroth's vibrant retail collection is anchored by Five Iron Golf, a nationally recognized golf and entertainment brand known for its immersive simulator experiences. Since opening in September, Five Iron has quickly become one of the area's most buzzed-about new attractions.

An additional 6,000 square feet of retail has recently been leased, with more tenants in discussions across fitness, beauty, specialty food, and boutique lifestyle sectors. Collectively, these retailers are expected to create new jobs, draw visitors, and add lasting momentum to Port Chester's ongoing renaissance.

David Mann, President and Founder of Lighthouse Living, added:

"The enthusiasm from both residents and retailers underscores the strength of the Port Chester market. Our anchor tenant Five Iron Golf adds a nationally recognized name to the neighborhood, and we're excited to continue curating a mix of tenants that brings energy, convenience, and fun to the community."

Connected Living Steps from Everything

Nestled in the Waterfront District, The Abendroth places residents within walking distance of the Port Chester Metro-North Station, offering seamless access to Manhattan. Its adjacent proximity to Greenwich, Rye, and Port Chester's acclaimed dining scene enhances its appeal as a central hub for work, play, and coastal relaxation.

Aaron Dweck, one of Lighthouse's Principals, commented:

"The Abendroth embodies our focus on strategically located, high-quality developments that deliver lasting value. It reflects Lighthouse Living's disciplined strategy and strength in execution."

About Lighthouse Living

Lighthouse Living is a regional real estate development company specializing in luxury residential and mixed-use communities. Committed to elevating local neighborhoods, Lighthouse Living creates thoughtfully designed projects that inspire connection, support economic growth, and deliver best-in-class living for residents.

Media Contact

Residential Leasing, Lighthouse Living, 1 914-407-3470, [email protected], www.theabendroth.com

Retail Inquiries, Lighthouse Living, 1 914-906-4120, [email protected], www.theabendroth.com

