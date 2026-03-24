Lighthouse Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"We're at a massive inflection point in one of the world's largest industries," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO at Lighthouse. "This recognition validates our unique position to ensure hoteliers aren't just reacting to this disruption, but leading it." Post this

Lighthouse has made a series of moves that redefine how hotels compete commercially. The company recently launched The Hotels Network app, the first direct booking app for hotels inside ChatGPT, which gives hotels a direct presence in AI conversations for the first time. The app gives hotels brand-controlled content, live rates and commission-free bookings inside the conversations where travel decisions increasingly begin.

Lighthouse also launched Revenue Agent, an always-on AI teammate that surfaces high-priority opportunities and risks across a hotel's commercial operation, and Review Agent for independent hoteliers, which consolidates guest feedback from Booking.com and Expedia into a single AI-powered workflow for independent hoteliers. Together with The Hotels Network app, these launches mark Lighthouse's evolution from a data and intelligence platform to an AI commercial platform for the 80,000+ hotels across 185 countries that rely on it every day.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change — they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner and an honoree presentation.

Media Contact

Adam Swart, Lighthouse, 1 9173598969, [email protected], www.mylighthouse.com

SOURCE Lighthouse