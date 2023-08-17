Lighthouse Point Marina Celebrated First Phase of Revitalization Project

"Opening Lighthouse Point Marina marked a significant milestone and reminder of what it means to truly cultivate a community and make lifelong memories in and around the water in Canton," - Kenneth Svendson, CEO of Oasis Marinas Tweet this

Guests had the opportunity to taste test the new menu for the first time, including Drift Bar's famous Maine Style Lobster Rolls, Coconut Shrimp, Fiery Chicken, Oasis Mojitos and more. Civic leaders: Nick Mosby, president of the Baltimore City Council; Laurie Schwartz, executive director Waterfront Partnership; Amanda Bourgeois, president of Canton Community Association; and Mark Edleson, 46th District delegate, were in attendance to express their support for the Lighthouse Point Marina revitalization and its eventual grand opening. Later in the week, Lighthouse Point Marina welcomed over 200 local influencers for complementary food and drinks combined with a content contest to see who could capture the magic of the new marina best. Steve Li took home the grand prize, a free trial membership of a Boat Club subscription– a $2,700 cash value. Throughout the night a local artist, Anton Merbaum, rendered a live painting of the festivities which will be gifted to Monument Marine Group, the owner of the marina, to commemorate this meaningful milestone.

"Our team crafted a menu inspired by flavors of the sea and the rich local produce, designed to complement the waterfront views," said Lars Kristiansen, vice president of food and beverage at Oasis Marinas. "It was an honor to welcome guests to our beautifully renovated space and enjoy the serene ambiance of the marina. I look forward to sharing the culinary journey with everyone and creating unforgettable memories at Drift Bar and the upcoming Taste Restaurant."

Phase one of the revitalization encompassed a complete demolition and reconstruction of the marina's docks in the west basin. The new basin offers approximately 3,000 linear feet, pump outs at every slip, three phase power with GFCI throughout, 50 amp pedestals at every slip with 100 amp at side ties at T heads. The marina construction includes fully encapsulated floats, epoxy coated extruded steel piles, pvc non-slip decking and aluminum gangways. All new docks are secured with key fob access and security cameras throughout the marina. The new marina is state-of-the-art and has been designed with the highest level of safety in mind for electrical, fire suppression, ladder and life rings stations and general construction of the docks. Phase one also included the introduction of Drift Bar and launch of the Oasis Boat Club. The second phase is scheduled to be completed by early summer 2024 and includes a renovation of the former Bo Brooks Restaurant, a boater's lounge, on-site gym, among other state-of-the-art amenities.

"We are delighted to unveil the first phase of our comprehensive and highly anticipated redevelopment of Lighthouse Point Marina, delivering a best-in-class marina offering for the Baltimore boating community," said Tom Wood, Managing Director of Monument Marine Group. "We consider it a privilege to contribute to the revitalization of this prime Baltimore waterfront asset and look forward to the full realization of our redevelopment plans during Phase 2, delivering high quality boating and dining experiences for our boaters, the broader Baltimore community and visitors from across our region and beyond."

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas one of the nation's leading marina hospitality and management partners, operating a portfolio of more than 55 properties, 8,000 slips, hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 711 team members that understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners and boaters face everyday, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and CX at Disney, Hilton and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

About Monument Marine Group

Monument Marine Group is a Mid-Atlantic-based investment firm that owns and improves marinas across the United States. The team combines over 60 years of experience in construction, development, and management with a lifelong passion for the water to create amazing experiences for all Monument customers and enhance the marinas' position in the boating community. With a community-oriented, customer-first mindset, Monument strives to preserve and enhance the legacy of the properties within its portfolio and the adjacent communities by delivering outstanding customer service and experiences through infrastructure, technology, and operations investments. For more information, visit www.monumentmarinegroup.com.

