Lighting manufacturer announces support for all-new truck

ST. CHARLES, Mo., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diode Dynamics, a leading manufacturer of premium automotive lighting solutions, has announced a range of new products for the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

The company has engineered a selection of lighting upgrades, including fog lights, ditch lights, reverse lights, a unique bed light kit, and more. Already well-known among Toyota enthusiasts for its focus on performance and quality, Diode Dynamics considers the 2024 model a clear next step.

"When we heard Toyota was working on the fourth generation of their best-selling midsize truck, we knew we had to start planning," said Paul McCain, CEO. "We are proud to be the first lighting company to offer a full range of solutions for this all-new model."

Toyota's Tacoma has long been a favorite among consumers for its rugged design and off-road capabilities. With the 2024 model, Toyota continues to push boundaries. Diode Dynamics products are renowned for their durability, brightness, and easy installation, making them the perfect choice for Tacoma owners looking to enhance both style and function.

"We are thrilled to announce our support for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma," said Tara Bloch, Director of Marketing at Diode Dynamics. "Our team worked very hard - and quickly - to engineer products that are true upgrades in lighting performance. With our commitment to US manufacturing and engineering, customers can trust that they are getting the highest quality lighting upgrades for their Tacoma."

To fully support development efforts, Diode Dynamics purchased a TRD Offroad model, with the help of Ackerman Toyota, in St. Louis, Missouri. Since engineers had access to this vehicle during development, consumers can rest assured that all products have been fully tested for fitment, ensuring a pain-free installation process.

For more information about Diode Dynamics' products for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, visit https://www.diodedynamics.com/2024-toyota-tacoma.

About Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics is a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting upgrades, specializing in performance LED lighting solutions for a wide range of vehicles. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Diode Dynamics continues to set the standard for superior lighting upgrades.

