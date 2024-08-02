Lightning Ventures Unleashes Thunder Funder: Revolutionary Reg CF Portal for Open-Source and Bitcoin Startups

Lightning Ventures' core mission has always been to be a routing node for venture capital in the Bitcoin world. With Thunder Funder, we're activating a new group of retail investors and expanding our focus into other open-source areas, like NOSTR. Post this

Mike Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder, explained the vision behind the platform: "Lightning Ventures' core mission has always been to be a routing node for venture capital in the Bitcoin world. With Thunder Funder, we're activating a new group of retail investors and expanding our focus into other open-source areas, like NOSTR."

The launch comes with significant backing from the Bitcoin community. LTNG Ventures Inc., Thunder Funder's parent company, closed a $500,000 pre-seed funding round with participation from notable industry figures. Investors include El Zonte Capital, led by Cory Klippsten, Max Keiser, and Stacy Herbert. Other notable Bitcoin angels and operators include Brad Mills, Chris Hunter, and Lyle Pratt.

Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin and General Partner of El Zonte Capital, expressed enthusiasm for the project: "El Zonte Capital is excited to support Thunder Funder's mission to bridge the gap between retail investors and Bitcoin startups."

Lightning Ventures brings a strong track record to this new venture. The firm previously deployed a pilot fund investing in nearly 40 Bitcoin-only companies and operated what it claims was the world's largest Bitcoin-focused investing network, with over 2,000 members who invested $6,800,000 in Bitcoin-only companies.

The founding team of Thunder Funder boasts significant experience in the Bitcoin and FinTech sectors. Alongside CEO Mike Jarmuz, the team includes CTO Uncle "Rockstar" Dev, formerly of Strike and a major contributor to BTCPay Server, and COO Vivek Patel, previously of PrimeTrust and an active Bitcoin angel investor.

Chris Hunter, a serial Bitcoin startup entrepreneur, commented on the launch: "It's exciting to see Lightning Ventures continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

The official announcement of Thunder Funder took take place at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, where more details about the platform and its operations were revealed.

As the open-source and Bitcoin investment sectors continue to evolve, platforms like Thunder Funder could play a crucial role in shaping the future of tech investment. By opening up opportunities to a broader range of investors, they have the potential to accelerate innovation and growth.

For those interested in learning more about Thunder Funder and its investment opportunities, visit ThunderFunder.com. Additional information about Lightning Ventures can be found at LTNG.Ventures.

About Thunder Funder: Thunder Funder is a Reg CF Funding Portal revolutionizing how people invest in open-source technology. The platform provides accredited and non-accredited investors opportunities to support innovative startups in the open-source and Bitcoin spaces.

About Lightning Ventures: Lightning Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in and supporting the next generation of market-defining Bitcoin companies.

Media Contact

Mike Jarmuz, Lightning Ventures, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://ltng.ventures

SOURCE Lightning Ventures