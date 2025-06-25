Lightpanel Update Delivers Smarter AI Culling and Faster Lightroom Editing for High-Volume Photographers

"With this update, Lightpanel gets out of your way and lets you move faster through your workflow. You'll instantly see better results and have more control," said Dan Harlacher, product visionary behind Lightpanel. Post this

"With this update, Lightpanel gets out of your way and lets you move faster through your workflow. You'll instantly see better results and have more control," said Dan Harlacher, product visionary behind Lightpanel. "It's like working alongside an experienced assistant who already knows your workflow and style."

Smarter AI Culling: Clarity, Speed, and Accuracy

The updated culling workflow introduces two new editing states: Selects and Filtered, helping photographers quickly distinguish final delivery images from potential backups or rejects. Combined with automatic Smart Collections in Lightroom for each state, organizing jobs becomes seamless.

A new intelligent navigation mode now switches between Loupe and Survey view when duplicates are detected—allowing you to review everything in one continuous pass.

Other significant improvements include:

Deep Analysis Mode for faster face and photo transitions

Badges on blurry and closed-eye faces for easier rejection

Auto column mode in the Faces Pane for less scrolling

Duplicate group size controls for rapid shooters

UI presets by job type (perfect for locations like churches or venues)

Hidden advanced sliders for a cleaner interface

More accurate duplicate detection

"Culling is the part most photographers dread, but Lightpanel now makes it intuitive and even enjoyable," said Harlacher. "You get results you trust, faster than you thought possible."

AI Develop: Better Results, Less Work

The AI-powered editing engine also receives substantial upgrades. The Auto Crop & Level and Auto Tone & Color models have been optimized further to deliver even better results, especially when working in batch workflows.

New enhancements include:

Support for non-RAW files like JPG

Consistent tone and color across duplicate groups

A new Previous Edit button to apply your last Lightroom adjustment

Per-job Quick Preset buttons to instantly apply your favorite settings

Automatic Look thumbnail generation

"These AI edits don't just look better—they feel more consistent," Harlacher added. "It's ideal for wedding and portrait photographers delivering hundreds of images per job."

General Workflow Improvements

A new tutorial dialog guides users step-by-step for each module

Enhanced overall performance and stability

Together, these updates ensure that Lightpanel delivers the most advanced and efficient AI-powered editing workflow inside Lightroom Classic.

Price and Availability

Lightpanel is available in two flexible subscription options tailored to photographers' specific needs. The new Lightpanel Selects plan includes unlimited AI culling and support for two computers (Mac or Windows), making it ideal for photographers who focus on fast and accurate image selection. It's priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The Lightpanel Pro plan includes unlimited AI culling and editing, personalized results that adapt to your editing style, and full access to batch editing enhancements—all for as low as $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, for a limited time.

Both plans include the latest features and performance updates. Photographers can try Lightpanel completely risk-free for a full 30 days—no credit card is required. Start a free trial today.

Try the Smarter Way to Cull and Edit Today

Whether you're culling 2,000 photos from a wedding or batch editing a full portrait session, Lightpanel will save you hours without sacrificing quality.

Start your free trial and discover how quickly your workflow can be enhanced with Lightpanel's AI.

Learn more about Lightpanel

