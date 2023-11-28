LightRidge Solutions Expands Leadership Team with Chief Technology Officer and Chief Software Officer

LightRidge Solutions adds two technology leaders to further drive innovation in core national security space and defense systems.

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightRidge Solutions has added two dynamic leaders to its technology team, underscoring the company's continued growth and focus on designing and delivering innovative solutions. Dr. Skip Williams joins as LightRidge's Chief Technology Officer and will lead the definition and implementation of the company's long-term technology strategy, while Jim Congdon has been appointed Chief Software Officer.

Prior to joining LightRidge, Dr. Williams was Director of Business Development and Technical Fellow at L3Harris Technologies, spearheading new business and driving technology innovation. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of OEwaves Inc. providing state-of-the-art radio frequency and laser photonic technologies and products for sensing, communications, and precision timing. Additionally, he brings over two decades of government service in hypersonics as well as relevant space, C4ISR sensors, and protection systems, having held senior positions at the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Navy Information Warfare Center, as well as Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories.

As Chief Software Officer, Jim Congdon will oversee LightRidge's software factory and the development and implementation of its autonomous mission solutions roadmap, both focused on national security space. He will build on the company's embedded and stand-alone software solutions to bring autonomous control and decision-making to its sensor suite. He brings over two decades of defense industry experience in remote sensing operations, software engineering, heterogeneous edge computing, and machine learning. Prior to joining LightRidge, Mr. Congdon delivered command-and-control solutions and sensor data processing, exploitation, and dissemination chains for multiple sensor modalities, including electro-optical/infrared, lidar, and hyperspectral imagery.

"LightRidge is undergoing significant expansion of its infrastructure, facilities, workforce and leadership, and related capabilities to meet rapidly growing customer demand. The additions of Skip and Jim, as two seasoned and accomplished executives, will help drive our innovative solutions and synergies across our business units," said Bill Gattle, Chief Executive Officer at LightRidge Solutions.

About LightRidge Solutions

LightRidge Solutions and its business units—GEOST, Trident Systems, and Ophir — bring leading capabilities that address demanding national security space and defense needs, including advanced space payloads and on-orbit processing technologies, multi-orbit space domain awareness and protection systems, laser communications and airborne laser systems, and mission autonomy software. LightRidge's innovative and highly reliable concept-to-production systems provide high performance at significantly lower costs and shorter delivery schedules than traditional systems. These include world-class optical and laser sensors, surveillance systems, and satellite electronics, all of which are enabling the transition to more resilient and affordable space architectures for the U.S. military and intelligence communities, as well as select commercial and international customers. For more information, visit http://www.lightridgesolutions.com.

