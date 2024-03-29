Lights, Camera, Action: Ciro Dapagio Unveils Exciting Lineup of Upcoming Feature Films

"This acquisition marks yet another chapter in our journey of cinematic excellence. I can't wait to get to work on this project. Daniel Knauf is at the top of the food chain as a writer when it comes to cutting-edge, seat-gripping suspense," says Dapagio. Post this

"I am very blessed to be doing what I love and creating films. At Ciro Dapagio Productions, we consistently transcend barriers to bring unparalleled storytelling to life. I can't wait to get to work on this project. Daniel Knauf is at the top of the food chain as a writer when it comes to cutting-edge, seat-gripping suspense. This acquisition marks yet another chapter in our journey of cinematic excellence. No obstacle—be it a global pandemic or negotiations at the heart of our industry—will deter my mission to create evocative, enduring film experiences. I'm excited for this new venture," says Dapagio.

The 1963 timepiece, "A Good Run," begins when a contract is placed on the heads of two low-level hitmen who are the final loose ends in the JFK assassination. The only way to erase the targets on their backs is to butcher their way up the food chain and smoke the contractor—the same powerful party who ordered the hit on the president.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Ciro Dapagio on our forthcoming buddy action-thriller, "A Good Run." Ciro and I hit it off right away. He totally got the script and shares my vision for the story, plus he brings a refreshing, grounded, can-do dynamic to the production process! Both of us are all about entertaining our audience without compromising stellar standards," says Knauf.

Knauf's name has become synonymous with excellence in the unusual, iconic, and unexpected. From HBO to STARZ, primetime network television series and MARVEL, award-winning writer, producer, and showrunner Knauf broke into television as the creator and executive producer of his Depression-era series "Carnivàle," which set audience records for HBO upon its premiere and ran for two seasons. Following "Carnivàle," Knauf produced and wrote on the hit STARZ series "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" and served as writer-showrunner on "Dracula" for NBC. One of Knauf's most notable projects to date is his work as executive producer and writer on 66 episodes of the award-winning, critically acclaimed NBC hit series "The Blacklist." Knauf joined the show in its second season, writing storylines, scripts and producing episodes that earned nominations from The People's Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, The Golden Globes, and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.

Davi, "A Good Run" co-star, is an award-winning actor, screenwriter, director, producer, jazz vocalist, and one of the film industry's most recognized tough guys. Having appeared in more than 100 motion pictures, some of Davi's most notable film credits include cult classics and blockbuster hits in "The Goonies," "Raw Deal," "Die Hard," "Showgirls," and "The Iceman."

Ciro Dapagio Productions continues to push the envelope, crafting cinematic pieces that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a slate of projects that boast compelling storytelling and star-studded casts, the production company is making waves with its strategic rollout of an ambitious slate of new films.

Dapagio's latest movie, "MobKing," launched to critical acclaim last May on streaming platforms. In this film, Dapagio helmed the project as creator, writer, and executive producer and took center stage as the lead actor. The cast features James Russo, Stelio Savante, and Paul Borghese.

Ciro Dapagio Productions is set to release "Silent Partners" this summer. This mafia thriller features an impressive cast, including Nick Vallelonga, best known for winning two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Original Screenplay and Best Picture for "Green Book"; James Russo, villain extraordinaire who has appeared in numerous films spanning four decades; Garry Pastore, most recently known for starring alongside Jeremy Piven in "Last Call" and for his role in the first two seasons of the hit HBO television series, "The Deuce." See the trailer at https://vimeo.com/885512422/2333d80b5b?share=copy.

Ciro Dapagio Productions will begin shooting "The Ministry" this July. Starring Dapagio and Davi alongside Robert LaSardo, Oksana Lada, and Mike Ferguson, this project is anticipated to be another landmark in Dapagio's illustrious career.

Fans can also look forward to the fall 2024 release of the prison comedy "Chain Gang." Formerly known as "Suitcasing," this film is expected to add a dose of humor to the production company's diverse portfolio. Actors include Dapagio and Davi, who will star alongside LaSardo, Lada, and Jay Bishop.

About Ciro Dapagio Productions

Ciro Dapagio Productions is a dynamic film production company committed to producing high-quality, engaging films that captivate global audiences. Founded by Ciro Dapagio, executive producer, filmmaker, actor, and content creator, the company creates compelling movies that combine commercial appeal with artistic integrity. We're committed to crafting visual content that resonates across genres and platforms. Learn more at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8746712/. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MobKingCiroDapagio.

