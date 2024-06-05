Lights, Camera, Action: Get Ready for Corra Group's Media & Entertainment Package Series for Film, TV, and Commercial Production

"Everyone wants to get rolling quickly. With Corra Group's 20 years of experience supporting the entertainment industry, we understand their specific needs and we know how to get it done." - Nick Gustavson, CoFounder and CEO of Corra Group Post this

Corra Group's Media & Entertainment packages provide comprehensive due diligence background check offerings for all positions including talent (cast, contestants, and other participants), on camera experts (witnesses and historians), Above-the-Line and Below-the-Line crew members, and other support staff for the crew such as medics, therapists, and Wellbeing Facilitators. For big events like the Oscars, extensive background checks begin months before the red carpet even rolls out, on everyone from janitors to camera crews to reporters and celebrity hosts.

"We understand the importance of quickly bringing on board cast and crew," added Gustavson. "Oftentimes production has already started and background checks were needed yesterday. We get it. Our software platform provides a seamless experience for our clients' cast and crew. Additionally, we realize some candidates represent our entertainment partners in a public arena – making it paramount to conduct a thorough background check to avoid any negative publicity due to cast and crew behavior, especially in light of 'Me Too.' As Hollywood rebounds and production activity returns, Corra Group is dedicated to supporting the success and safety of every production."

Corra Group consistently receives positive feedback from clients using its Media & Entertainment offerings for checks including criminal history, social media, sex offender registries, and derogatory public records. Both scripted and unscripted productions—such as commercials, TV shows, and live events—praise the comprehensive nature of Corra Group's background screening solutions, personalized customer service, quick turnaround time, and accuracy. These testimonials from industry professionals highlight the effectiveness of Corra Group's tailored approach and hands on commitment to providing a smooth experience.

