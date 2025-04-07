Lights, Camera, Reflection: Grand Mirrors Hollywood -- The Ultimate, Custom Vanity Experience

Grand Mirrors Hollywood offers a fully customizable, ultra-bright vanity mirror with energy-efficient lighting, precision-cut designs, and premium upgrades. It delivers superior performance, powerful light options, and effortless setup for a luxurious experience.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evervue's flagship brand, Grand Mirrors, has been the industry leader in custom-lighted mirrors for over two decades. Now, with Grand Mirrors Hollywood, the brand is redefining the vanity experience with precision-crafted, ultra-bright, and fully customizable mirrors designed for residential and commercial spaces.

Why Grand Mirrors Hollywood?

Ditch one-size-fits-all beauty lighting. Grand Mirrors Hollywood is tailored for luxury, performance, and personalization. With superior materials, innovative technology, and powerful LED lighting, it's built for those who demand the best in both form and function. It gives superior performance, unmatched energy efficiency, customizability, powerful light options, quick set-up, bulb configuration range, and valuable upgrades.

In the Spotlight: A Mirror Like No Other

Superior Performance.

The upgraded version of Grand Mirrors Hollywood operates on a low 24-volt power supply, ensuring brighter, safer, and more stable lighting.

Unmatched Energy Efficiency.

It utilizes 3-watt bulbs, which offer exceptional energy efficiency. This mirror consumes less power, generates minimal heat, and lasts longer than traditional vanity lights.

Customizability.

Grand Mirrors Hollywood is cut in the ways that fit your liking, be it any size and shape, a testament to its customizability. The CNC computerized mirror cutting technology precisely cut to a variety of sizes. Pineapple, arch, and round shapes? Name it, we could shape and size it.

Powerful Light Options.

With innovative light transfer technology, Grand Mirrors Hollywood directs light precisely where you need it, delivering up to 3X brightness than most mirrors. Choose from: True Light - for makeup application precision, Cool & Warm Light - for an adjustable ambiance, and Philips LED Light - for premium brightness – making it remarkable.

Quick Set-up.

Setup takes just 30 to 40 minutes — simply mount the strips, plug in the mirror, hang it up, and slay!

Light Bulb Configuration Range.

Grand Mirrors Hollywood provides a bulb configuration range to choose from. There are standard bulbs, silver-crowned bulbs, and even 110-volt configuration bulbs. Bulb ring configurations are in store too!

Valuable Upgrades.

Some upgrades provide equally worth-noting value too, such as: touchless on & off, beveled edges, defogger, motion sensor, and a lot more!

Ready to Slay Like the Stars?

Redefine your vanity experience with Grand Mirrors Hollywood. Visit grandmirrors.com/hollywood/ now to visualize what #GrandMirrors offers.

About Evervue

Evervue, a leading provider and innovator of state-of-the-art mirrors and display solutions, has been a significant force within the electronics industry for over 20 years. Dedicated to revolutionizing the industry by integrating cutting-edge technology with elegant designs, it now boasts an extensive product line range, from bathroom mirrors that come with built-in displays to outdoor smart televisions that you'd wish to have!

Evervue believes in staying ahead of the curve and constantly strives to provide the latest technological advancements to its clients while staying committed to its promise of innovation, quality, and reliability coupled with excellent customer service. Looking forward to transforming and elevating your spaces!

