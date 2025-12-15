LightSite AI announced an update that helps CMOs improve AI search visibility by making websites machine-readable. The platform adds structured data and schema markup without a development sprint, so LLMs can more reliably understand what a company offers and cite it accurately. LightSite AI says the technology is patent pending and is designed to make AI search readiness accessible to mid-market brands and smaller companies, not just large enterprises. Teams can run a quick audit using the Generative Engine Optimization Checker: https://www.lightsite.ai/generative-engine-optimization-checker and learn more at https://www.lightsite.ai/
TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patent-pending approach makes structured data and schema markup easier to implement, so brands can become a clearer source of truth for LLM discovery and AI search visibility
LightSite AI today announced an update focused on a question marketing leaders are hearing more often: how do I make my brand visible in AI search?
As buyers increasingly use AI assistants and LLM-based search experiences to evaluate products and services, many teams try to solve visibility with more content. LightSite AI says most brands should start with a simpler foundation: the website itself.
Modern websites are built for humans. Key details about what a company offers are spread across page templates, JavaScript components, product listings, FAQs, and inconsistent layouts. Even when content is strong, machines can struggle to extract a clear, reliable answer to basic questions like what the company does, what it sells, and why it should be trusted.
LightSite AI addresses this by making it easy to add structured, machine-readable information to existing websites without a development sprint. The platform generates and maintains structured representations of key business entities, such as products, services, categories, and supporting context, so AI systems can interpret the site more consistently. Learn more at https://www.lightsite.ai/
"CMOs are asking how to show up in ChatGPT, in LLM search, and in AI answers," said Stas Levitan, Founder and CEO of LightSite AI. "In many cases, the missing piece is not another blog post. It is that the website is not presented in a clean, structured way. When machines have to guess, brands lose control of how they are described. We make it practical to cover the basics by adding a machine-readable layer that supports clarity and trust."
Making structured data accessible beyond the largest brands
Structured data and schema markup have historically been treated as a technical project, often requiring specialized expertise and ongoing maintenance. That has made it easier for large enterprises to build strong machine-readable foundations, while smaller and mid-market brands have been limited by time and resources.
LightSite AI's update is designed to make those foundations more accessible, so companies of any size can strengthen AI search visibility starting from the website.
Marketing teams can also run a quick readiness check to identify gaps in crawlability and structured data coverage using LightSite AI's Generative Engine Optimization Checker: https://www.lightsite.ai/generative-engine-optimization-checker
The company reports it has grown 1,300% month over month based on internal tracking, driven by demand from brands and agencies looking for practical AI readiness work and measurable visibility improvements.
What this update enables
With LightSite AI, marketing teams can:
- Add structured, machine-readable data to key pages without rebuilding the site
- Improve entity clarity for products, services, and brand context
- Reduce inconsistencies between what the site says and what machines can reliably extract
- Strengthen the technical foundation needed for AI discoverability and AI search visibility
LightSite AI notes that patent applications are pending related to its structured data implementation technology.
Availability
The update is available immediately as part of the LightSite AI platform. Learn more at https://www.lightsite.ai/
About LightSite AI
LightSite AI helps businesses improve how they are recognized and represented in AI-powered search and discovery. The platform adds structured, machine-readable data layers to websites and provides analytics that measure visibility, accuracy, and authority across major AI systems, helping teams understand and improve how they appear inside AI-generated answers. https://www.lightsite.ai/
Media Contact
Stas Levitan, LightSite AI, 972 546956535, [email protected], LightSite AI
SOURCE LightSite AI
Share this article