Lightspeed Joins First Class of Certified Integrations in Applied Systems' New Vendor Certification Program

"We're proud to strengthen our partnership with Applied and make it easier for agencies to take advantage of an integration that can improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and better serve their customers." Post this

As a certified vendor, Lightspeed offers agencies a simpler, lower-cost path to activating its integrations with Applied Epic. Certified integrations can be activated faster than a standard integration build and do not require additional purchase from Applied. Lightspeed will also have access to the latest Applied releases, helping ensure its integration remains current and reliable as the platform evolves.

"Joining the Applied Systems vendor program allows us to remove a significant cost barrier for our shared customers and make the Lightspeed Voice integration more accessible to independent insurance agencies," said Joel Poythress, President at Lightspeed. "Our goal is to help agencies get more value from the technology they already use by creating a seamless connection between their management system and their communications platform. We're proud to strengthen our partnership with Applied and make it easier for agencies to take advantage of an integration that can improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and better serve their customers."

Lightspeed Voice integrates with Applied Epic to bring an agency's communications and management system technology together. These connections help users access caller information more efficiently, track call activity, streamline call-related workflows, and connect valuable conversation insights with the systems they use every day.

As one of the initial companies with certified integrations available through the program, Lightspeed's participation reflects its continued investment in the independent insurance industry and its commitment to delivering connected technology that supports more efficient agency operations.

Additional information about the Applied Systems Vendor Certification Program is available at appliedsystems.com/vendor-integration.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

To learn more, visit: https://www.lightspeedvoice.com/

Media Contact

Lacy Landers, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415645380, [email protected], Lightspeed Voice

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice