Lightspeed Launches Networked Instructional Audio Platform, Cascadia, Enabling Teacher-Centric Communication for School Success and Safety

"The need for teachers to communicate with resources outside of the classroom continues to grow, whether in an emergency or simply when help is needed," said Shaun Fagan, Senior Vice President of Product and Lightspeed. "With Cascadia, schools can now meet this need by providing teachers with a communication tool that offers mobility, simplicity, and immediacy."

Cascadia connects to a school's network, providing centralized monitoring and control, along with key integrations to critical building-wide communications. The Cascadia platform provides:

Timely alerts from anywhere in the building

Communication to the office with two-way calling

Real-time teacher location during an active alert

Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) to leverage network infrastructure

Integration with classroom multimedia

Student sharing with Sharemike

"By integrating with leading life-safety and building communication providers, our solutions provide schools with the flexibility to leverage their existing investments and build the best systems to meet their needs," said Fagan.

This networked communication system can enhance existing safety protocols and procedures, which is vital for students and parents. Students (87%), parents (96%), and educators (98%) all agree that school safety is extremely important to them, according to the 2022 State of School Safety Report by Safe and Sound Schools.

To learn more about Lightspeed's Cascadia, please visit

https://lightspeed-tek.com/products/cascadia/.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed, a 100 percent employee-owned company, is on a mission to help every student hear every word. To that end, the company has brought powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe for more than 30 years. Each product inspires communication and collaboration by delivering crystal-clear, low-volume and highly intelligible sound. Lightspeed offers solutions for several learning environments, including whole- and small-group, distance and hybrid instruction. Passionate about its culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through its products, research and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com.

