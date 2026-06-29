Lightspeed Solutions Named 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award Winner

"Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Lightspeed's commitment to the Channel – empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition for Lightspeed Solutions," said Joel Poythress, President of Lightspeed. "Our focus has always been on building technology and services that protect and empower organizations, so they can stay focused on delivering value to their customers rather than the complexity of IT."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Lightspeed as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Lightspeed Solutions," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, in the official awards announcement from TMC and MSP Today. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Lightspeed's commitment to the Channel – empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Lightspeed Solutions delivers a comprehensive suite of managed IT and cybersecurity services designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security posture, and improve end-user support experiences for organizations.

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

For more information about Lightspeed Solutions visit https://www.lightspeedsolutions.net/

Lightspeed is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Media Contact

Lacy Landers, Lightspeed, 1 9415645380, [email protected], https://www.lightspeedsolutions.net/

SOURCE Lightspeed