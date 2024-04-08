Lightspeed Voice and blueC Announce Comprehensive Integration to Streamline Communication Solutions for Insurance Agencies

VENICE, Fla. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a pioneer in cloud-based VoIP solutions, and blueC, a leading provider of comprehensive communication management solutions, are thrilled to announce their innovative integration aimed at enhancing communication efficiency for insurance agencies.

This strategic collaboration brings together Lightspeed Voice's advanced VoIP technology and blueC's cutting-edge blueButler communication management platform, creating a seamless integration that empowers insurance agencies to optimize their communication workflows like never before.

The integration offers an array of powerful features designed to streamline operations and boost productivity, including:

Enhanced Call Management: With Lightspeed Voice's advanced call handling capabilities seamlessly integrated into blueButler's platform, agencies can efficiently manage incoming and outgoing calls, track call metrics, and gain valuable insights to improve customer interactions. Customized Automation: The integration enables agencies to automate repetitive tasks and processes, such as call logging, call recordings, and screen pops, allowing teams to focus on high-value activities and deliver exceptional customer service. Real-time Collaboration: Through synchronized communication logs and shared access to customer interactions, teams can collaborate more effectively, ensuring timely responses and personalized engagement across all communication channels.

"We are delighted to partner with blueC to offer insurance agencies a seamless communication experience that enhances collaboration and simplifies workflows," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice. "Together, we are empowering organizations to leverage the latest advancements in technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences and achieve their business objectives."

"Our blueButler automated documentation platform integrates with leading AMS systems including Applied Epic, Vertafore AMS360, and others to provide to the agency, unparalleled multi-level E&O protection, dramatically increased revenue and customer retention with demonstrable ROI," said John McDonald, CTO of blueC. "With our combined focus on the insurance agency market, we are very pleased to be able to offer this new integration to Lightspeed customers."

The integration between blueButler and Lightspeed Voice is now available to businesses nationwide. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/demo.

About blueC: blueC is a leading provider of communication management solutions designed to help businesses streamline their communication workflows and enhance customer engagement. With a focus on innovation and user experience, blueButler empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and drive business growth.

About Lightspeed Voice: Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

