Lightspeed Voice CRO to Speak at Agent Brokers United 2025, Launches "Get Lucky" NOVA AI Promotion

"Insurance agencies are under increasing pressure to do more with less," said Poythress. "NOVA was purpose-built to solve this challenge by saving time, reducing operational costs, and giving teams the insights they need to better serve clients."

To celebrate its presence at ABU 2025, Lightspeed Voice is also launching its "Get Lucky with Lightspeed Voice" promotion, an exclusive giveaway for conference attendees. Visitors who stop by Booth #111 and have their badge scanned will receive a branded poker chip and a chance to win a free month of NOVA AI, valued at up to $100.

The "Get Lucky" promotion is open to both new and existing Lightspeed Voice customers:

New Customers must activate Lightspeed Voice VoIP service before redeeming their complimentary month of NOVA.

Existing Customers can redeem immediately, with:

Up to $100 credit for current NOVA users who add at least one new user.

A $100 credit toward the first NOVA bill for those activating the service for the first time.

Attendees are encouraged to attend Joel's session for a live walkthrough of NOVA's capabilities and visit Booth #111 to see how they can "Get Lucky" and transform their communication workflows. Terms and conditions apply.

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

