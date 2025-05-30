Lightspeed Voice Elevates Desktop App with Advanced Features: Unveiling the Latest Orbit Update

Lightspeed Voice, a leading provider of VoIP and communication solutions, is excited to announce a major product update to its Orbit desktop communications platform, delivering a redesign that enhances user efficiency, usability, and overall experience.

VENICE, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leading provider of VoIP and communication solutions, is excited to announce a major product update to its Orbit desktop communications platform, delivering a redesign that enhances user efficiency, usability, and overall experience. The update reflects Lightspeed's continued investment in building smarter, more intuitive tools for modern businesses.

At the forefront of this release is the introduction of "mini mode," a sleek, compact version of the Orbit Desktop App that transforms the full interface into a streamlined softphone. Complete with a convenient flyout for Messenger (SMS/MMS), mini mode allows users to handle calls and messages without sacrificing screen space—perfect for multitasking and maintaining productivity across other applications. Whether working on spreadsheets, client records, or web research, Orbit stays accessible without being intrusive.

In addition to mini mode, the navigation bar has been redesigned and moved from the top to the left-hand side of the interface. This layout shift creates a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, enabling faster access to key features with a modern, space-efficient design.

With this release, core features previously limited to Lightspeed Voice's web application are now available in Orbit Desktop:

Faxing: Conveniently send and receive faxes directly within the Orbit Desktop App, featuring intelligent validation to eliminate submission errors and ensure seamless communication.

Speed Dial: Quickly access your frequently used contacts with new Speed Dial functionality in the Orbit desktop application—contacts saved here automatically sync with your web app and LS Orbit mobile app, ensuring consistency across all platforms.

With this update, Lightspeed Voice reinforces its commitment to building communication tools that are not only powerful but also thoughtfully designed to improve daily workflows.

For more information about Orbit and to explore the latest features, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com or contact Lightspeed Voice at 941-564-3010.

About Lightspeed Voice www.lightspeedvoice.com

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

