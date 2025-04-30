Lightspeed Voice Enhances LS Orbit Mobile App with New Features for Improved Communication Flexibility

"These updates to the LS Orbit mobile app reflect our commitment to enhancing communication efficiency and mobility," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. Post this

Scheduler: Scheduler offers users direct control over call flows with intuitive override controls. Users are able to create and manage call flow overrides, redirecting calls to specific extensions, ring groups, or voicemail effortlessly through their mobile app.

Visual Voicemail: Visual Voicemail introduces advanced features for managing voicemail messages directly from the LS Orbit app. Users can view caller IDs, message lengths, and timestamps, as well as utilize transcription capabilities for quick message triage. Visual voicemail offers immediate access to message details and options to delete messages or respond via text, all through a user-friendly interface.

"These updates to the LS Orbit mobile app reflect our commitment to enhancing communication efficiency and mobility," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "Users can now access these powerful tools with a simple tap of the Lightspeed Voice icon, ensuring they stay connected and productive wherever they are."

The new features are available now exclusively to Lightspeed Voice customers. The LS Orbit Mobile app can be downloaded by searching "LS Orbit" in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Switchboard, Scheduler, and Visual Voicemail can be accessed within the app by navigating to the "More" section. More updates coming soon include access to parking lots and general settings.

For more information on these enhancements and to experience the latest in mobile communication tools, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com or contact Lightspeed Voice at 941-564-3010.

About Lightspeed Voice www.lightspeedvoice.com

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Media Contact

Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415643010, [email protected], www.lightspeedvoice.com

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice