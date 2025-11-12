Lightspeed Voice Expands Applied Epic Integration with New Branches Feature

Lightspeed Voice, a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider for insurance agencies, has announced an exciting enhancement to its Applied Epic integration: the new Branches feature.

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider for insurance agencies, has announced an exciting enhancement to its Applied Epic integration: the new Branches feature.

This update builds on Lightspeed Voice's seamless Applied Epic integration, allowing agencies to manage access and data visibility more precisely across multiple branches. By aligning with Applied Epic's structure access settings, the new Branches feature ensures that users only view and interact with clients tied to their assigned Agency and Branch codes — boosting both efficiency and data security.

"Our goal has always been to create intelligent, flexible tools that make life easier for agencies," said Joel Poythress, CRO at Lightspeed Voice. "The Branches feature takes that a step further by giving organizations granular control over visibility and structure inside Applied Epic, while keeping everything simple and automated."

The enhanced Applied Epic integration offers a straightforward setup process, followed by intelligent automation that works behind the scenes. Once verified, Lightspeed Voice automatically enforces structure access to match Applied Epic Structure Access. Admins can easily refresh user access when branch or agency assignments change—or rely on automatic updates that occur every eight hours.

During calls, users can instantly view Applied Epic contact details and send key information without leaving their Lightspeed Voice dashboard. With NOVA AI built in, call summaries and sentiment insights flow directly into Applied Epic, giving agencies a deeper understanding of every client interaction—without any manual effort.

Lightspeed Voice's integration with Applied Epic is available to insurance agencies seeking to optimize their communication strategies. For more information, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/applied-epic.

About Lightspeed Voice

Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Media Contact

Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415643010, [email protected], www.lightspeedvoice.com

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice