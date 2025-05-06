Lightspeed Voice Launches Interactive Integration with Applied Epic, Enhancing Efficiency and Streamlining Communications for Insurance Agencies

Lightspeed Voice, a leading provider of VoIP and communication solutions, announces the launch of its interactive integration with Applied Epic, the world's most widely used agency management system.
VENICE, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leading provider of VoIP and communication solutions, announces the launch of its interactive integration with Applied Epic, the world's most widely used agency management system. This integration marks a significant advancement in streamlining communication processes for insurance agencies. The integration introduces powerful features designed to seamlessly integrate Lightspeed Voice communication workflows within Applied Epic's environment:
- Call Pops: Lightspeed Voice's integration with Applied Epic enables real-time call pops, providing agents with instant access to caller information and policy details directly on their screens. Incoming calls automatically search Applied Epic contact records, ensuring that agents have immediate access to relevant customer details. When a call is transferred internally, contact details stay with the call, facilitating a smooth hand-off and enabling personalized interactions.
- Activity Logging: Every call interaction can be automatically logged within Applied Epic, ensuring comprehensive tracking and recording of client communications. Agents can perform the following actions live on a call: attach the activity to an account, attach the activity to a specific policy, add call notes, set follow-up reminders directly within the activity log, and append notes to an existing activity.
- NOVA AI Call Sentiment & Summaries: With the integration, Lightspeed Voice introduces NOVA AI capabilities into the Applied Epic's environment. Lightspeed's NOVA AI assistant leverages natural language processing to provide actionable call sentiment insights and summarize key discussion points. For users with NOVA enabled, call summaries and sentiment analyses can be automatically synched with Applied Epic, empowering agents with valuable post-call notes and analytics.
"We are excited to launch our integration with Applied Epic. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that elevate customer experience and improve operational efficiency," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice.
Lightspeed Voice's integration with Applied Epic is now available to insurance agencies seeking to optimize their communication strategies. For more information, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com.
About Lightspeed Voice:
Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.
About Applied Systems:
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
Media Contact
Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415643010, [email protected], www.lightspeedvoice.com
SOURCE Lightspeed Voice
