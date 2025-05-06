Lightspeed Voice Launches Interactive Integration with Applied Epic, Enhancing Efficiency and Streamlining Communications for Insurance Agencies

"We are excited to launch our integration with Applied Epic. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that elevate customer experience and improve operational efficiency," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice. Post this

Lightspeed Voice's integration with Applied Epic is now available to insurance agencies seeking to optimize their communication strategies. For more information, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com.

About Lightspeed Voice:

Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

About Applied Systems:

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

