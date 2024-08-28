Lightspeed Voice Launches NOVA, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform

Lightspeed Voice, a trailblazer in innovative communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of NOVA: Next-Generation Office Virtual Assistant. This cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform revolutionizes business communications.

VENICE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a trailblazer in innovative communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of NOVA: Next-Generation Office Virtual Assistant. This cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform revolutionizes business communications.

NOVA represents a significant advancement in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, integrating features such as call transcription, comprehensive call summaries, and sophisticated sentiment analysis. This groundbreaking platform is poised to redefine how businesses manage and optimize their communications.

"With NOVA, we are empowering businesses to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and efficiency," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightspeed Voice. "NOVA enables businesses to automate workflows and extract actionable insights from every engagement."

Key features of NOVA include:

Full Transcription: Automatically transcribes calls to text, ensuring accurate records of conversations.

Comprehensive Summaries: Provides concise summaries of calls, automatically entering the data into Agency Management and Customer Relationship systems.

Sophisticated Sentiment Analysis: Analyzes the sentiment of callers and recipients, offering insights into customer satisfaction and employee performance.

Workflow Automation: Streamline your operations and boost efficiency with enhanced integrations with third-party systems. Harness cutting-edge technology to optimize tasks, reduce errors, and accelerate decision-making.

Lightspeed Voice has a proven track record of delivering innovative communication solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries. NOVA is the latest addition to their portfolio, aiming to empower businesses with actionable intelligence derived from their communications data.

For more information about NOVA and how it can transform your business communications, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/nova.

About Lightspeed Voice: Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

